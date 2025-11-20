California Public Utilities Commission Grants California Water Service’s Request to Postpone Cost of Capital Application to May 1, 2027

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CWT)—The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has granted the request of California Water Service (Cal Water) and three other utilities to postpone their Cost of Capital applications from May 1, 2026, to May 1, 2027. The decision effectively maintains a 10.27% return on equity (ROE) and 4.23% cost of debt for Cal Water, with a capital structure of 53.40% common equity and 46.60% long-term debt, and an authorized rate of return of 7.46%.

The CPUC also reauthorized the Water Cost of Capital Mechanism (WCCM), which automatically adjusts the rate of return when the Moody’s Utilities Bond Index fluctuates between Cost of Capital applications. The next measurement date for the WCCM is September 30, 2026, with a change to ROE, if required, becoming effective as of January 1, 2027.

"We appreciate the CPUC's agreement to grant us an additional one-year extension on our Cost of Capital proceeding," said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Chairman and CEO. "The extension should help with the workload, as the CPUC currently has six water utility General Rate Cases in process as well as three ongoing rulemaking proceedings related to water. We also appreciate that the extension will help reduce the frequency of rate changes for our customers.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

