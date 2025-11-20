Intranasal Corticosteroids Market to Sustain USD 11.57 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Allergic Rhinitis Cases

Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intranasal corticosteroids market size was valued at USD 7.22 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 11.57 billion by 2034, rising at a 4.84% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The intranasal corticosteroids market is surging as a result of rising global prevalence of allergic rhinitis and other chronic nasal inflammatory conditions, combined with growing preference for non-invasive, self-administered therapies.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6304

Key Takeaways:

Intranasal corticosteroids industry poised to reach USD 7.22 billion by 2024.

Forecasted to grow to USD 11.57 billion by 2034.

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 4.84% from 2025 to 2034.

North America led with nearly 40% revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product type/formulation, the nasal sprays segment captured approximately 65% revenue share of the market in 2024.

By product type/formulation, the novel delivery forms segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By active ingredient/drug molecule, the fluticasone segment held an approximate 28% share of the intranasal corticosteroids market in 2024.

By active ingredient/drug molecule, the new molecules/biosimilar versions segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

By indication/therapeutic use, the allergic rhinitis segment dominated with nearly 52% revenue share of the global market in 2024.

By indication/therapeutic use, the pediatric allergic rhinitis segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years.

By channel/distribution, the retail pharmacies segment was dominant with approximately 56% share of the market in 2024.

By channel/distribution, the e-commerce/online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.



Market Overview:

What is contributing to the growth of the international intranasal corticosteroids market?

Intranasal corticosteroids (INCS) are becoming increasingly utilized as a first-line treatment option for nasal inflammatory diseases such as allergic rhinitis and chronic sinusitis due to their strong anti-inflammatory lipid soluble action, topical effect and relatively low systemic exposure. According to news reports, the global INCS market was valued at nearly US$ 7.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a stable CAGR during the forecast period.

This will be driven by greater allergy awareness, greater availability in the over-the-counter (OTC) space, innovative product launches in nasal delivery systems, and favorable reimbursement in developed markets. Future demand will also be supported by increasing pediatric patient incidence, as well as the development of INCS that are novel, formulations that are combinations or formulations that are biosimilar and broaden indications, patient counts or considerations for treatment.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 7.57 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 11.57 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 4.84 % Leading Region North America by 40% Market Segmentation By Product Type/Formulation, By Active Ingredient/Drug Molecule, By Indication/Therapeutic Use, By Channel/Distribution, By Region Top Key Players Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris/Mylan, Cipla Limited, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sandoz / generic steroid producers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Almirall, Perrigo

Major Growth Drivers:

What major factors are driving the rapid growth of the INCS market?

Increasing prevalence of allergic airway diseases: The rising healthcare burden of allergic rhinitis, chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps, impacted by urbanization, air pollution, and climate change, is contributing significantly to the demand for efficacious intranasal therapies.

The rising healthcare burden of allergic rhinitis, chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps, impacted by urbanization, air pollution, and climate change, is contributing significantly to the demand for efficacious intranasal therapies. Continuing trend towards self-care and over the counter (OTC) access: A grant number of INCS products are now available OTC, supporting the patient's preference for self-administered, non-invasive therapies, ultimately resulting in decreased dependence on systemic therapies.

A grant number of INCS products are now available OTC, supporting the patient's preference for self-administered, non-invasive therapies, ultimately resulting in decreased dependence on systemic therapies. Innovations in delivery technologies: Pharmaceutical companies are beginning to invest in preservative-free nasal sprays, non-aerosol delivery systems, and smart nasal applicators that are not only more comfortable for the patient, but also help promote better compliance and adherence to therapy.

Pharmaceutical companies are beginning to invest in preservative-free nasal sprays, non-aerosol delivery systems, and smart nasal applicators that are not only more comfortable for the patient, but also help promote better compliance and adherence to therapy. The pipeline of biosimilars and new molecules: There is a strong incentive to develop biosimilar versions of existing intranasal corticosteroids in conjunction with new molecules which will be at a more favorable price point, and promote differentiation in therapy, particularly in emerging markets.

There is a strong incentive to develop biosimilar versions of existing intranasal which will be at a more favorable price point, and promote differentiation in therapy, particularly in emerging markets. Favorable reimbursement and healthcare infrastructure: In particular, within developed regions of the world, favorable reimbursement frameworks and their incorporation into existing clinical practice guidelines, facilitate patient access to therapy and foster long-term sustainable use of therapy.



Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Key Drifts

What are the main trends ('key drifts') you are seeing in the INCS market?

A significant trend is toward combination intranasal sprays (corticosteroids + antihistamines, such as fluticasone + azelastine) that are intended for multi-symptom (or treatment resistant) allergic rhinitis.

We are also witnessing non-aerosol, preservative-free formulations that are intended to limit irritation and enhance the end-user experience.

Moreover, smart delivery devices that are combined with a digital health platform (e.g., app-connected applicators) are under investigation for potential to support adherence, enhance delivery, and improve the clinical outcome.

We are also seeing an expanded exploration of intranasal delivery modalities for novel uses, such as CNS-targeted delivery and immunomodulation, which expands the potential utility of the nasal corticosteroid delivery platform.

Significant Challenge:

The fast-moving consumer goods market for INCS faces numerous challenges, one of the most significant is regulatory hurdles and burdens surrounding the clinical data requirements for biosimilar or novel approvals for corticosteroids, which can delay product launch and lower price reduction. Patient adherence is additionally an issue, especially when nasal sprays cause discomfort, irritation, or misuse and disrupt the sustained usage needed for chronic nasal conditions.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the intranasal corticosteroids market thanks to high allergic rhinitis and sinusitis prevalence, a developed healthcare system, and robust insurance reimbursement for these nasal therapies. Many intranasal corticosteroids offered in the U.S. are available over-the-counter, which fosters consumer self-care and ongoing usage, setting the U.S. market apart from other countries. Clinical guidelines in North America also recommend intranasal corticosteroids as the standard for therapy, contributing to widespread adoption. Additionally, leading companies are launching formulation enhancements, smart delivery devices, and product combinations that cater to user preference, an important consideration of these therapies.

In Asia-Pacific, intranasal corticosteroids is expected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by strong projected CAGRs in the coming years. Demand for suitable and effective nasal therapy will be driven by quick and rapid urbanization, increased pollution, and growing rates of allergic sensitization, among other contributing factors. Similarly, increasing disposable income and expanding healthcare infrastructure will lead to an increase in accessibility to prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) intranasal corticosteroids (INCS) product options. Lastly, local pharmaceutical companies are entering the intranasal corticosteroids space and introducing cost-competitive generics or biosimilars. Public health campaigns and education surrounding nasal hygiene and allergy management are also advancing awareness. In addition, regulatory reform and regulators and government in several countries within the Asia-Pacific region are expediting and approving drugs as they arise, leading to faster launches from local manufacturers and entry into the market.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segmental Insights:

By Product Type / Formulation:

This continues as the backbone of the INCS market, projected to maintain about 65% revenue share in 2024. Nasal sprays are a well-known dosage form, patient-friendly, and remain available due to decades of clinical use, making them the preferred administration route for allergic rhinitis.

Newer innovation, preservative-free sprays, non-aerosol applicators, and smart delivery devices areas which are expected to grow rapidly. These new delivery forms are meant to enhance comfort, adherence, and dosing accuracy, especially for children or elderly patients who may react differently to standard nasal sprays.

By Active Ingredient / Drug Molecule:

Fluticasone (propionate or furoate) accounted for approximately 28% of share of the INCS market by active ingredient in 2024. Its success can be attributed to its proven efficacy-safety profile, long-term presence in the marketplace, and availability both as prescription and OTC products.

This segment is expected to experience the highest growth rates between 2025 and 2034, as it relates to the development of biosimilars, various new corticosteroid analogues and new combination therapies that enhance the midvention of various new combination therapies that enhance the prevention on renovation development of previously patent-expired products.

By Indication / Therapeutic Use:

This is the largest segment by indication of INCS use and was responsible for approximately 52% of the global revenue of INCS in 2024. The high prevalence of both seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis, along with guidelines recommendations for INCS use, help to maintain its leadership position.

Among the sub-indications, pediatric allergic rhinitis is expected to grow at the highest rates during the projection period. The increase in diagnosis rates, parental awareness and the availability of child appropriate formulations (for example, gentle sprays) are all contributing to rapid adoption within this population.

By Channel / Distribution:

In 2024, retail pharmacies (physical locations) captured a substantial 56% share of the INCS marketplace. The overall share is quite consistent with typical purchasing behavior for nasal sprays, particularly those that are over-the-counter.

The online pharmacy channel will be the fastest-growing overall channel from 2025–2034. This growth is driven by increased accessibility, convenience, and acceptance of digital pharmacies. The growth of e-pharmacy will ultimately reach a broader audience, particularly younger and more technically prone consumers in regions that support e-pharmacies.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global microbial fermentation technology market is projected to expand from USD 38.21 billion in 2025 to USD 63.68 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.

The global respiratory disease vaccine market is valued at USD 65.72 billion in 2025, rising to USD 68.43 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach USD 98.41 billion by 2035, progressing at a CAGR of 4.12% from 2026 to 2035.

The medical disposable positioning products market stands at USD 1.13 billion in 2025 and is set to grow to USD 1.21 billion in 2026, ultimately reaching USD 2.17 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.75% over the forecast period.

The brain health supplements market is valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2025, increasing to USD 13.99 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 35.94 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 11.05%.

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market reached USD 23.16 billion in 2025, is expected to grow to USD 24.32 billion in 2026, and is forecast to hit USD 37.73 billion by 2035, driven by a CAGR of 5%.

The legal marijuana market was valued at USD 40.24 billion in 2025 and expanded to USD 46.03 billion in 2026. It is projected to surge to USD 154.5 billion by 2035, advancing at a strong CAGR of 14.4% between 2026 and 2035.

The global vaccines market is estimated at USD 84.97 billion in 2025, rising to USD 88.40 billion in 2026, and expected to reach USD 126.26 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.04% throughout the forecast timeline.

The global drugs market recorded a size of USD 1688.14 billion in 2025, is set to reach USD 1790.05 billion in 2026, and is projected to climb to USD 3034.63 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.04%.

The U.S. cell therapy market is forecast to grow rapidly from USD 8.04 billion in 2025 to USD 46.26 billion by 2034, demonstrating a strong CAGR of 21.46% over the period.

The global diabetes drugs market is valued at USD 75.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise to USD 134.73 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%, supported by the rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing patient assistance initiatives.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Mosanna, a biotech firm, raised US$ 80 million in Series A funding in June 2025 to develop a novel night-time intranasal spray for obstructive sleep apnea, highlighting expansion of INCS applications beyond allergic rhinitis.

Intranasal Corticosteroids Market Key Players List:

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris/Mylan

Cipla Limited

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sandoz / generic steroid producers

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Almirall

Perrigo



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type/Formulation

Nasal Sprays

Nasal Aerosols/Inhalers

Nasal Drops

Combination Formulations

Novel Delivery Forms



By Active Ingredient/Drug Molecule

Fluticasone

Budesonide

Mometasone

Triamcinolone

Beclomethasone

Flunisolide/Ciclesonide/Others

New Molecules/Biosimilar Versions



By Indication/Therapeutic Use

Allergic Rhinitis

Nasal Polyps

Nonallergic Rhinitis/Vasomotor Rhinitis

Sinusitis Adjunct

Adjunctive in Asthma/COPD

Pediatric Allergic Rhinitis

By Channel/Distribution

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital & Institutional Pharmacies

E-commerce/Online Pharmacies

Clinics/ENT Specialist Outlets

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6304

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest