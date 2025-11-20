Businessolver Named to Forbes America's Dream Employer List, Second Year in a Row

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, a market leader in HR and benefits SaaS technology, is honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Dream Employers 2026. Businessolver has earned a place on this distinguished list each year since the award’s inception in 2024, marking its second consecutive recognition.

“Being named a Forbes Dream Workplace is an honor for all of us at Businessolver,” said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver President and CEO. “It’s a reflection of our Solvers’ dedication and the culture they build every day. Because when our people thrive, our clients also thrive. This recognition reinforces why putting our people first is at the heart of everything we do.”

America’s Dream Employers 2026 were selected based on an independent survey of college students as well as employees working over the last three years for companies and institutions employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. from all industry sectors. More than 266,000 data points were gathered, with the final score based on how frequently Businessolver was named a “dream employer” and employees’ willingness to recommend their workplace.

Businessolver’s continued recognition reflects its commitment to shaping the future of work—one where benefits move beyond administration to become a strategic driver of organizational strength. This belief guides the company’s investment in initiatives that support the whole person, including wellness programs, community service and volunteer opportunities, weekly and quarterly recognition ceremonies, DEIB programming, and a fully remote workplace designed for flexibility and trust.

View the full list of America’s Dream Employers here.

