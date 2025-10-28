Empathy Meets Intelligence to Transform Benefits Service Experience

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, the market leader in cloud-based SaaS benefits and HR technology, is redefining the employee benefits experience with an empathy-focused Center of Excellence strategy and Sofia AI Coach Agent in the call center.

The Center of Excellence is centered on one goal: Deliver a member experience as intelligent as it is human. This cross-functional team brings together real-time trend analysis, coaching, and service innovation to focus on trend detection, sentiment, and resolution quality, resulting in increased satisfaction and a reduction in repeat call volume.

Businessolver also expanded its Senior Advocate Team by 50%, pairing tenured benefits experts with enhanced training and tools to handle high-sensitivity and complex interactions, such as condolence calls or retiree questions.

“Our service center is not just a place where questions are answered. It’s where lives are impacted, often during moments of high stress,” said Avin El-Amin, VP of Member Services at Businessolver. “Many organizations deploy AI for efficiency. We’re investing in empathy-first AI to make human interactions stronger, faster, and kinder. Technology isn’t replacing our people, it’s amplifying their ability to deliver calm, quality, and compassion on every call.”

AI and empathy combine to deliver lasting quality results

Businessolver introduced the Sofia Coach Agent, a proprietary AI tool that support live calls with real time personalized responses that allow advocates to deliver effective and efficient responses to employees. This investment supports our advocates in digging through all the benefits information available as well, understanding the personalized eligibility and enrollment of each employee.

Key client outcomes in the past year include:

10% increase in overall customer satisfaction scores across complex call types, averaging 70+ NPS and 87% kindness score.

88% of all cases into the service center resolved within one business day

100% of all member interactions reviewed for quality across accuracy, sentiment, and tone

“These are not just transactions. These are moments of grief, confusion, or transition,” said El-Amin. “Each member deserves a service model that is compassionate, calm, and confident.”

Proactive service is the new standard

As organizations prepare for the 2026 annual enrollment season, Businessolver is helping clients define readiness not by how many calls they receive, but by how well they understand what members need before they reach out. This proactive model doesn’t discourage contact, it elevates the quality of every interaction, making support easier, more personal, and more insightful for members, clients, and advocates alike.

Recent innovations include:

Appointment-based support scheduling : Members choose when and how to connect with an advocate

: Members choose when and how to connect with an advocate AI-powered voice routing: Natural language understanding replaced outdated menu trees, reducing hold and wait times

Natural language understanding replaced outdated menu trees, reducing hold and wait times Real-time analytics dashboards: Shared visibility for clients and service center leadership, tracking sentiment, effort to resolution, case dispositions, and trending case topics

“Technology should make the experience easier, not harder,” said El-Amin. “Our goal is to reduce friction, increase access, and meet the member wherever they are—mentally, emotionally, and practically.”

As competitors race to automate, Businessolver is proving that the future of benefits technology isn’t just intelligent — it’s emotionally intelligent.

This investment in human-centered technology and live advocate support proves that when empathy is the foundation of service, it drives measurable results: better outcomes for members, higher satisfaction for clients, and more efficiency for everyone.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology that empowers empathetic service supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver’s unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

