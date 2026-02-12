Businessolver Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Denver, CO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, a leader in benefits administration and AI technology, is proud to be named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2026 for the fifth consecutive year. The company is ranked at sixth overall (out of 500) and first in the IT Software & Services industry.

This esteemed award, in partnership with Statista, the leading statistics and ranking provider, was announced on February 11th, 2026, and can be viewed on the Forbes website: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/

“Earning this award for the fifth year in a row is an honor and a real testament to the culture our Solvers invest into each and every day,” said Jon Shanahan, President and CEO of Businessolver. “Good cultures don’t just happen. They’re intentional and lived. This award proves that when you prioritize your people you cultivate a place where people not only want to work but enjoy showing up as their authentic selves.”

Businessolver’s culture is built on focus, mutual respect, accountability, a shared commitment to excellence, and a passion for our work and team. The company recognizes that meaningful cultures require deliberate effort and holistic investment into people and business performance.

As such, Businessolver cultivates an inclusive, high-performing team and culture of accountability through a variety of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) programs, Solver recognition and award programs, professional leadership training, and community building through the Businessolver Foundation.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers 2026 through an independent survey from a vast sample of over 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered.

