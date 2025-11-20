Champion Safe Celebrates Over 80% Year-over-Year Growth at Flagship American Rebel Store in Lenexa, KS

Safe sales drive explosive growth as the Lenexa showroom becomes a regional destination for Champion and American Rebel safes, CCW gear and apparel

Lenexa, KS, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, today announced that its flagship American Rebel retail store in Lenexa, Kansas, posted more than 80% year-over-year growth, driven primarily by soaring demand for safes. The Lenexa storefront carries full lines of Champion and American Rebel safes, along with American Rebel concealed-carry gear and apparel, making it a one-stop destination for customers seeking high-quality security solutions and everyday carry products.





“Customers are coming to the Lenexa store for real, American-made steel and expert advice,” said Tom Mihalek, Chief Executive Officer of Champion Safe Company. “Our team in Kansas City is doing an outstanding job guiding buyers through the selection process — from compact home safes to full-size, top-tier models — and the results show. This growth is a direct reflection of the team’s product knowledge, customer service, and our commitment to offering a complete lineup of Champion and American Rebel products in a friendly, local showroom.”

Located at 8500 Marshall Dr, Lenexa, KS 66214, the Lenexa showroom has become a trusted resource for gun owners, families, executives, and builders seeking dependable security solutions and quality concealed-carry apparel and accessories. The store’s deep inventory, hands-on demonstrations, and staff expertise help customers make confident, informed purchases — accelerating safe sales and fueling the store’s exceptional growth.

“We’ve focused on making the customer experience exceptional — clear, honest information about construction and fire ratings, side-by-side comparisons on the showroom floor, and reliable delivery and service,” Mihalek added. “That approach is what turns first-time visitors into long-term customers — and it’s exactly why the Lenexa team is outperforming the market.”







