NextNRG Secures 28-Year Microgrid Power Purchase Agreement with California Healthcare Facility, Expanding into a Multi-Billion-Dollar Healthcare Resilience Market

Miami, FL, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced the execution of a 28-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Sunnyside Nursing and Post-Acute Care Center in Torrance, California. This milestone marks a major step in NextNRG’s transition from development-stage projects into long-term ownership and operation of revenue-producing energy assets, generating approximately $5.0 million in gross revenue over the life of the agreement and establishing a stable, asset-backed cash flow stream.

This agreement positions NextNRG within one of the most attractive and underserved segments of the distributed energy market: the long-term care, post-acute, and assisted living sector. With more than 15,000 licensed nursing homes and an additional 32,000 assisted-living facilities in the United States, the total addressable market for resilient energy systems in this vertical exceeds $3.2 billion annually, with expected growth toward $7–8 billion over the next decade. These facilities must maintain continuous power for patient care, HVAC, and life-safety equipment, making them highly aligned with NextNRG’s “own-and-operate” microgrid model.

At the same time, regulatory pressure is rapidly reshaping this market and accelerating demand for on-site resiliency solutions. Many states are now requiring healthcare facilities to install extended backup power systems to protect patients who depend on continuous power during grid outages. In California, for example, mandates require that skilled nursing facilities maintain an alternate power source capable of operating for 96 hours as of January 1, 2024. In other states such as Florida and Texas, similar regulations now require long-term care facilities to maintain backup power capable of supporting heating and cooling systems for up to 96 hours during outages. These recently enacted requirements create a time-sensitive need for reliable, multi-source energy systems further validating the strategic value of entering this sector.

From the healthcare facility’s perspective, this PPA reduces risk by eliminating the need to fund high capital expenditures to build their own resiliency infrastructure. Under the PPA, they receive predictable, stable long-term energy pricing along with redundancy — solar, battery storage, and gas-powered backup generation — which supports their HCAI regulatory compliance and service requirements.

Project Overview

Under the agreement, NextNRG will develop and operate a multi-source microgrid at Sunnyside that blends 409 kW of rooftop solar, a 300 kW battery energy storage system, and integration with existing gas-fueled backup generation. This diversified energy mix ensures maximum reliability, enabling the facility to maintain power across grid disruptions while benefiting from optimized costs and clean generation. The system is expected to produce approximately 627,000 kWh in its first year.

As outlined in the project scope, NextNRG will complete a full roof replacement to support the solar array, deliver HCAI-compliant engineering and permitting, install QCells DuoPeak modules and SolarEdge inverters, upgrade electrical systems, and manage interconnection with Southern California Edison. NextNRG will own, operate, monitor, and maintain the system for the duration of the 28-year contract.

“Signing this long-term PPA with Sunnyside is a turning point for NextNRG,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “We’re no longer just developing projects, we’re locking in long-term, contracted revenue for critical microgrid assets that we own and operate. This is exactly the evolution we’ve been working toward.”

“These kinds of facilities provide critical, power-dependent care, and simply cannot afford outages,” Farkas added. “Our microgrid will give Sunnyside dependable, clean, cost-controlled energy for decades to come, and we see this as the blueprint for many similar projects in the healthcare sector.”

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

