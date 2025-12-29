NextNRG and A123 Systems LLC Sign MOU to Advance U.S. Battery Energy Storage Projects

Miami, FL, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with A123 Systems, LLC (A123) a battery manufacturer and energy storage technology leader with advanced LFP chemistry, to support the deployment of battery energy storage systems manufactured in the United States.

NextNRG and A123 believe this collaboration positions them to capitalize on accelerating domestic demand for battery storage while strengthening the U.S. energy supply chain. By prioritizing domestically manufactured systems, the collaboration is expected to help avoid additional import tariffs, mitigate trade-related exposure, and support predictable project execution at scale as demand for battery storage continues to expand nationwide.

The MOU establishes a preliminary framework for evaluating large-scale storage opportunities that prioritize U.S.-based manufacturing and domestic sourcing. By deploying A123 battery systems produced within the United States, the companies aim to enhance supply chain resilience, reduce geopolitical and trade-related risks, and align with evolving federal, state, and customer preferences for domestically manufactured energy infrastructure.

The MOU also outlines the parties’ intent to evaluate further strategic cooperation, including the potential development of a U.S.-based manufacturing facility, without requiring capital investment from NextNRG, as both parties reinforce their emphasis on a domestic and capital-efficient growth model focused on scale, long-term resilience, and speed to market.

“We anticipate that this collaboration will strategically position NextNRG to deploy U.S.-manufactured battery storage systems at scale while navigating an increasingly complex trade environment,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “A123’s proven technology and domestic manufacturing capabilities align perfectly with our mission to deploy intelligent, resilient energy systems nationwide. As battery storage demand accelerates across healthcare, commercial, and utility sectors, this agreement ensures we have reliable access to premium storage solutions built in America for America.”

Under the MOU, the companies plan to collaborate on the deployment of A123’s advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS), including its 20ft- 5MWh units, across NextNRG’s expanding portfolio of U.S. energy projects. The agreement positions A123 as one of several key storage technology suppliers within NextNRG’s diversified supplier ecosystem.

“We’re very pleased and excited to begin our collaboration with NextNRG as the company continues to scale its energy storage footprint,” said Manuel Spitzlay, Senior Director of Sales at A123 Systems. “This MOU reflects a shared commitment to domestic manufacturing, reliability, and long-term growth, and we believe it creates a strong foundation for broader industry participation.”

The U.S. battery energy storage market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by renewable energy integration, grid modernization initiatives, and increasing demand for energy resilience across critical infrastructure sectors. Domestic manufacturing preferences, supported by federal incentives and evolving tariff policies, are reshaping supply chain strategies for energy developers nationwide.

NextNRG's collaboration with A123 is designed to address these market dynamics while positioning the company to serve its expanding pipeline of healthcare, commercial, and utility-scale energy projects.

By combining NextNRG’s project development expertise and AI-driven system integration capabilities with A123’s advanced battery manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration supports the deployment of high-performance, domestically sourced energy infrastructure across NextNRG’s national footprint.

About A123 Systems, LLC

A123 Systems LLC, is a technology developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery and energy storage solutions. The company delivers high-performance, safe, and scalable energy storage technologies designed to meet the demanding requirements of utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and automotive applications worldwide.

With a strong focus on research, innovation and manufacturing, A123 Systems supports customers across global clean-energy and electrification markets through their north American Headquarter in Novi, Michigan, USA.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact



NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

