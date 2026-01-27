NextNRG, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that it has completed a strategic equity investment pursuant to a stock purchase agreement entered into on January 20, 2026.

The transaction was completed with an accredited investor and includes customary representations and covenants. The investment strengthens NextNRG’s balance sheet and supports the Company’s continued execution across its growth initiatives, including mobile fueling operations, smart microgrid deployments, and integrated energy infrastructure.

The transaction follows the Company’s recent announcement regarding the termination of its ATM. This investment comes from a strategic investor, with plans to make continued investments into the Company over the next five to six months, subject to further discussions and definitive agreements, to support working capital and assist with the Company’s growth. The Investor is taking a long-term approach and purchasing restricted stock with no registration rights.

“This strategic investment reflects continued confidence in NextNRG’s business model and growth trajectory,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “The proceeds will support our ongoing operational expansion and the continued development of our AI-driven energy platform as we scale across multiple energy sectors.”

Additional details regarding the transaction are included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

