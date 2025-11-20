DP World Boosts Chile’s Global Tourism With Launch of 2025-26 Cruise Season in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Chile, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is reinforcing Chile’s role on the global tourism map with the launch of the 2025-26 cruise season at its multipurpose terminal in San Antonio. Between October 2025 and April 2026, the terminal will welcome 15 cruise ships, connecting thousands of passengers to Chile’s Pacific Coast and contributing millions to the local economy through tourism, retail, and hospitality.

Since launching cruise operations in 2017, DP World’s San Antonio port has received more than 450,000 visitors, leveraging its advanced port infrastructure and seamless logistics to handle both cruise and cargo operations efficiently. The terminal’s dual capability positions it as one of the most versatile facilities in South America — a key gateway supporting Chile’s growing tourism, trade, and supply chain sectors.

Omar Vera, Mayor of San Antonio, said: “This new season and the award received further strengthen San Antonio’s position as a homeport and highlight its cultural and touristic character. The port, logistics, and tourism activities create a productive value chain that benefits gastronomy, hospitality, and local services. Our community’s collaborative spirit greatly enhances San Antonio as a tourism destination.”

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: “The start of the 2025–26 cruise season marks another exciting chapter for San Antonio and for Chile’s growing tourism economy. We’re proud to welcome visitors from around the world to our port and to play a role in connecting them with Chile’s rich culture, landscapes, and hospitality. This season also reflects the strength of collaboration between DP World, the Municipality, local authorities, and the community – working together to make San Antonio a leading destination on South America’s Pacific Coast.”

The 2025-26 season began October 30 with the arrival of the Seabourn Pursuit. In early December, the MS Oosterdam and MS Sapphire Princess will arrive, bringing nearly 8,000 passengers between the two vessels. Later in the month, the Costa Deliziosa will dock in San Antonio as part of its around-the-world voyage.

According to Cruise Lines International Association and Oxford Economics, cruise passengers spend an average of US$96 per transit visit and US$242 per embarkation, contributing significant income for surrounding businesses. DP World’s coordinated operations — from vessel scheduling and ground logistics to customs and passenger services — help ensure a smooth experience for visitors while maximizing the economic impact across the region.

Chile was recently named the World’s Leading Cruise Destination by the World Travel Awards – an honor widely regarded as the “Oscars” of the tourism industry. The recognition highlights the country’s investment in infrastructure and public-private collaboration across its ports.

San Antonio ranks among Chile’s three most visited cruise ports, alongside Patagonia and Puerto Montt. With modern terminals, digital systems, and a commitment to world-class service, DP World continues to strengthen Chile’s connectivity – from the movement of goods to the flow of people – driving long-term growth across the Pacific trade corridor.

