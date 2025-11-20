American Kidney Fund Hosts Virtual ‘Dialysis at Home’ Event to Help Kidney Community Members Make Informed Decisions About Home Dialysis

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, members of the kidney community will come together for the American Kidney Fund (AKF)’s fourth annual Dialysis at Home event, a free, one-day virtual gathering. This year’s event, themed “Your Path Toward an Informed Decision,” includes educational sessions featuring patients, advocates, care partners and health professionals who will discuss options, benefits, challenges and other considerations surrounding home dialysis.

Increasing awareness and usage of home dialysis is a key objective of AKF’s Kidney Health for All™ initiative, which works to advance health equity in kidney disease, particularly for people from racial and ethnic minority groups that experience kidney failure at higher rates than other populations. Benefits of home dialysis can include greater independence and the ability to create your own schedule, more employment options, better health outcomes and a lower risk of infection.

According to the United States Renal Data System (USRDS), usage of home dialysis is low but increasing in recent years; the percentage of people using home dialysis increased from 8.5% in 2012 to 14.5% in 2022.

“Despite the fact that home dialysis can come with many advantages, many people are unaware that dialyzing at home is a possibility,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “This is especially true for people of color, who are also more likely to experience kidney failure. Dialysis at Home is an important opportunity for people to connect with fellow kidney community members and get the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about which dialysis and treatment methods will work best for them and their lifestyle.”

This year’s Dialysis at Home event will feature sessions on adapting to life on home dialysis, recognizing mental health needs when dialyzing at home, overcoming barriers to increase access to home dialysis in underserved communities, advancements in home dialysis care and building a home dialysis community. Participants will also learn more about AKF’s programs and services.

Who should attend

The event is open to anyone who would like to learn more about home dialysis, including:

People with late-stage kidney disease, those in kidney failure or on dialysis (in-center or home)

Family, friends, caregivers and partners of people with kidney disease who want to gain a better understanding of dialysis options.

Health care professionals seeking to better support kidney patients

Participants of the event will also be able to connect with other people in the kidney community who are going through similar experiences.

Free registration and resources

Participants can register for free and view the agenda and speakers on AKF’s website. They can also access AKF’s full suite of patient education resources about home dialysis on the Kidney Health for All website.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with AKF on Facebook, Bluesky, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.