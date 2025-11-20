Dangbei Launches Black Friday Deals in Canada with Up to 50% Off Smart Projectors

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a global leader in smart projection technology, is joining the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season with major discounts on its most popular projectors. From November 20 to December 1, 2025, shoppers in Canada can enjoy savings of up to 50% off on a wide range of Dangbei products — from premium 4K home cinema models to compact portable projectors, all available exclusively on Amazon.ca.

Top Deals

Flagship Home Cinema Projectors

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – A 4K laser projector with HDR10+, 2000 ISO lumens, advanced image processing, and an integrated gimbal stand for flexible placement.

Now C$1,349 (save C$250, down from C$1,599, 15.6% off).



Dangbei DBOX02 – Premium 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens and Google TV with licensed Netflix. Perfect for bright, cinematic viewing at home.

Now C$1,349 (save C$650, down from C$1,999, 32.5% off).

Dangbei MP1 Max – A next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector with 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and ΔE<1 accuracy. Designed for true cinephiles.

Now C$1,979 (save C$220, down from C$2,199, 10% off).

Compact and Portable Options

Dangbei Atom – Ultra-slim laser projector delivering sharp Full HD with HDR10, 1200 ISO lumens brightness, and built-in Google TV.

Now C$749 (save C$250, down from C$999, 25% off).

Dangbei Freedo – Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix for seamless outdoor or travel entertainment.

Now C$499 (save C$290, down from C$789, 36.8% off).



Dangbei N2 – A compact Full HD projector with 400 ISO lumens, delivering bright and clear visuals for everyday viewing.

Now C$199 (save C$200, down from C$399, 50.1% off).



Dangbei N2 mini – Native 1080p projector with 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. Ideal for small spaces and creative projection angles.

Now C$199 (save C$130, down from C$329, 39.5% off).

All deals are available exclusively on the Dangbei Store at Amazon.ca from November 20 to December 1, 2025.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment brand specializing in home and portable projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei delivers high-performance, user-friendly devices that transform any space into a private cinema. Combining cutting-edge technology with refined design, Dangbei continues to push the boundaries of visual innovation.

For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/

Press Contact:

Dangbei PR Team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb8d3f6a-09f3-406e-88b8-c63b582ee349