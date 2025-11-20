MEDIA ADVISORY: Enserva hosts Expert Panel and releases 2025 State of the Industry Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|Enserva President and CEO, Gurpreet Lail, will present Enserva’s Fall State of the Industry Report at annual luncheon. Tristan Goodman, President of The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC) will moderate a panel discussion, where industry experts will share insights and forecasts for the year ahead on both the Canadian and global energy sectors.
|WHO:
|Speakers include:
|WHEN:
|November 26, 2025
11:30 a.m. – Media check-in
12:00 p.m. – Lunch provided
12:20 p.m. – Program begins
12:35 p.m. – Panel Presentations and Q&A
1:30 p.m. – Event concludes
One-on-one media interviews
|WHERE:
|Calgary Petroleum Club
The Devonian Room
319 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
|RSVP:
|Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12:00 p.m. MT on November 25.
Lunch will be provided.
Media Contact & RSVP:
Rebecca Hurl
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
rhurl@brooklinepr.com
403.818.6918