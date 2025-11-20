Treasure Global Acquires Quarters Elite to Accelerate OXI Wallet Scale-Up, Unlocking Up to USD 150 Million Revenue Opportunity

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced the acquisition of Quarters Elite Advisory Sdn Bhd (“Quarters Elite”), a Malaysian financial advisory firm managing approximately USD 150 million in client assets through a nationwide network of more than 350 professional financial consultants serving nearly 3,000 clients. The acquisition adds established revenue streams to Treasure Global and strengthens the Company’s OXI Wallet commercialization strategy by providing a cost-efficient channel for user acquisition and engagement across Southeast Asia.

Based on Quarters Elite’s existing portfolio size and historical performance, Treasure Global believes the acquisition represents a potential long-term revenue opportunity of up to approximately USD 150 million. This opportunity is expected to be driven by leveraging Quarters Elite’s advisory expertise across individual, family, SME, and corporate segments, and by increasing adoption of digital financial solutions within the Company’s ecosystem.

Through this acquisition, Quarters Elite will serve as the marketing and distribution arm for OXI Wallet, providing Treasure Global with a low-cost, high-reach channel for user acquisition, onboarding, product education, and asset under management (AUM) growth. The nationwide advisor network is expected to significantly reduce customer acquisition costs compared to digital-only channels, while rapidly expanding Treasure Global’s presence across Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asia region.

The combined ecosystem is designed to support rapid scale, increased transaction velocity, and stronger revenue visibility for OXI Wallet, Treasure Global’s fintech platform targeted for release in 1H 2026. Under the acquisition structure, Treasure Global will receive overriding commissions and performance-based incentives derived from revenue generated through Quarters Elite’s distribution activities. With this integrated network and proven historical performance, the Company expects to capture a USD 150 million revenue opportunity over time, supporting recurring income and reinforcing long-term margin expansion.

This model is intended to strengthen Treasure Global’s recurring revenue base, enhance cash flow durability, and further solidify its fintech monetization strategy ahead of the OXI Wallet launch.

“Quarters Elite brings an extensive advisory network, approximately USD 150 million in managed assets, and proven expertise in trust and generational wealth planning into the OXI ecosystem,” said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global. “This acquisition allows us to efficiently scale OXI Wallet across Malaysia and Southeast Asia through a trusted, relationship-driven channel, supporting low-cost user growth, recurring fee income, and long-term shareholder value creation.”

“Our network of over 350 consultants and nearly 3,000 clients is built around long-term, multi-generational planning,” said Luis Tee, founder of Quarters Elite. “Integrating OXI Wallet into our advisory ecosystem enables us to offer regulated digital wealth solutions alongside conventional structures, while maintaining the trust, continuity, and governance standards our clients expect.”

About Quarters Elite

Founded in 2023 by Luis Tee, a Registered and Certified Financial Planner with over 17 years of experience, Quarters Elite is a Malaysian financial advisory firm managing approximately USD 150 million in assets. Its nationwide network of more than 350 professional financial consultants serves nearly 3,000 clients across individual, family, SME, and corporate segments. The firm specializes in corporate advisory, family fund planning, trust structuring, and financial education, with a focus on long-term financial security and generational wealth.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

