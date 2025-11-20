American Urological Association Releases the Surgical Management of Kidney and Ureteral Stones Guideline

BALTIMORE, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2025 Surgical Management of Kidney and Ureteral Stones Guideline.

This Guideline is intended to facilitate care decisions and aid clinicians in the surgical management of patients with kidney and ureteral stones. The multiple surgical treatment options are discussed and evaluated within this Guideline.

"This Guideline provides clinicians with clear, comprehensive recommendations to optimize surgical outcomes for patients with kidney and ureteral stones,” said Brian Matalaga, co-chair for the Guideline. “By evaluating multiple treatment approaches and incorporating the latest data, we’ve created a resource that empowers providers to make informed decisions tailored to each patient’s needs. Ultimately, this work underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care."

This Guideline has 60 recommendations and serves as a useful reference on effective evidence-based care as it relates to surgical management of kidney and ureteral stones.

This Guideline includes information on:

Pre-operative evaluation and preparation in patients with kidney and/or ureteral stones

Treatment of patients with kidney and/or ureteral stones

“This Guideline reflects years of collaboration and rigorous analysis, ensuring that clinicians have access to the most current, evidence-based strategies for managing kidney and ureteral stones. Our aim is to provide practical recommendations that improve patient outcomes and advance surgical care across diverse clinical settings," explained Dr. Margeret Pearle, co-chair for the Guideline.

The full Guideline is now available at auanet.org/StonesSurgicalManagement

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Pearle MS, Matlaga BR, Antonelli JA. Surgical Management of Kidney and Ureteral Stones: AUA Guideline (2026) Part I: Evaluation and Treatment of Patients with Kidney and/or Ureteral Stones. J Urol. 0(0). doi:10.1097/JU.0000000000004842

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000004842

Pearle MS, Matlaga BR, Antonelli JA. Surgical Management of Kidney and Ureteral Stones: AUA Guideline (2026) Part II: Evaluation and Treatment of Patients with Kidney and/or Ureteral Stones. J Urol. 0(0). doi:10.1097/JU.0000000000004843

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000004843

Pearle MS, Matlaga BR, Antonelli JA. Surgical Management of Kidney and Ureteral Stones: AUA Guideline (2026) Part III: Evaluation and Treatment of Patients with Kidney and/or Ureteral Stones. J Urol. 0(0). doi:10.1097/JU.0000000000004844

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000004844

