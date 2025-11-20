Cell and Gene Therapy Infrastructure Market Rising Opportunities - Towards Healthcare Insight

Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cell and gene therapy infrastructure market is on an upward trajectory, poised to generate substantial revenue growth, potentially climbing into the hundreds of millions over the forecast years from 2025 to 2034. This market is surging because the escalating demand for advanced therapeutic development and manufacturing capacity is driving biopharma companies and CDMOs to invest heavily in facility build-outs, logistics, and delivery models.

Key Takeaways:

By region, the North America segment was dominant in the cell and gene therapy infrastructure market in 2024.

By region, the Asia Pacific segment is expected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period, 2025 to 2034.

By therapy type, the gene-modified cell therapy segment was dominant in 2024.

By therapy type, the gene therapy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period, 2025 to 2034.

By infrastructure component, the manufacturing facilities segment was dominant in 2024.

By infrastructure component, the supply chain & logistics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period, 2025 to 2034.

By delivery model, the centralized manufacturing & delivery segment was dominant in 2024.

By delivery model, the hybrid models segment is expected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period, 2025 to 2034.

By end user, the biotech & pharmaceutical companies segment was dominant in the cell and gene therapy infrastructure market in 2024.

By end user, the contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period, 2025 to 2034.

Market Overview:

What is contributing to the rapid growth of the cell & gene therapy infrastructure market?

The cell & gene therapy infrastructure market refers to the systems, facilities, and processes that are needed for the development, manufacturing, and delivery of advanced therapies like CAR-T and viral vector gene therapies, as well as other genetically modified cellular therapies. Infrastructure includes GMP-compliant manufacturing sites, cleanrooms, supply chain and cold-chain logistics, and delivery mechanisms (centralized, decentralized, or hybrid).

As the cell and gene therapy pipeline grows rapidly, biotechs and pharmaceutical players are increasing their manufacturing capacity, outsourcing to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and strengthening logistics to ensure safe, identity-preserved delivery to patients. These investments are contributing to enhanced maturity of both clinical and commercial aspects of the market.

Major Growth Drivers:

What is driving the market in the first place?

Expanding Therapeutic Pipeline & Increased Outsourcing Demand: The rise of clinical-stage cell and gene therapy candidates is driving demand for scalable, GMP-compliant manufacturing for commercialization. Over 80% of developers are now using/connect with a third-party provider, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), thus abating their need to build proprietary infrastructure.

The rise of clinical-stage cell and gene therapy candidates is driving demand for scalable, GMP-compliant manufacturing for commercialization. Over 80% of developers are now using/connect with a third-party provider, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), thus abating their need to build proprietary infrastructure. Regulatory Backing & Fast-Track Approvals: There is an increase in positive regulatory agency engagement for both advanced therapy programs as well as expedited approval pathways - supporting investment in biotech build-out of infrastructure and programs. Fast-track and breakthrough therapy designations minimize time to market, supporting significant investment in capability and manufacturing level.

There is an increase in positive regulatory agency engagement for both advanced therapy programs as well as expedited approval pathways - build-out of infrastructure and programs. Fast-track and breakthrough therapy designations minimize time to market, supporting significant investment in capability and manufacturing level. Technological Advancement & Digital Transformation: The introduction of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, digital twins and automation in biomanufacturing not only improve operational efficiencies, but reduce batch failure, which leads to improvement in compliance.

The introduction of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, not only improve operational efficiencies, but reduce batch failure, which leads to improvement in compliance. Supply Chain Complexity & Cold-Chain: The need for cell and gene therapies to have highly specialized logistics (cold chain, chain-of-identity), requires investment in specialized storage, transportation, and tracking capabilities.

The (cold chain, chain-of-identity), requires investment in specialized storage, transportation, and tracking capabilities. Geographic Expansion & Cost Arbitrage: Many companies are either investing in facilities or partnering with CDMO support in regions benefiting from lower cost of manufacturing and supportive government incentives for growth in areas such as Asia-Pacific.



Key Drifts:

What are the main trends defining the cell & gene therapy infrastructure landscape?

Centralization to Hybrid Models Shift: The centralized manufacturing model is still dominant, but there is a notable uptick in hybrid delivery models, with combined centralized production with point-of-care (PoC) or decentralized manufacturing strategies. These hybrid delivery models alleviate the risk of transport and preserve product identity.

The centralized manufacturing model is still dominant, but there is a notable uptick in hybrid delivery models, with combined centralized production with point-of-care (PoC) or decentralized manufacturing strategies. These hybrid delivery models alleviate the risk of transport and preserve product identity. Digital Supply Chain, Traceability Platforms: There is an increasing adoption of orchestration platforms that track every stage of the therapy, such as compliance, conformance, and schedules, through the manufacturing to patient infusion delivery pathway.

There is an increasing adoption of orchestration platforms that track every stage of the therapy, such as compliance, conformance, and schedules, through the manufacturing to patient infusion delivery pathway. Automation & Modular Manufacturing Facilities: Pharma and CDMOs are building modular, closed-system manufacturing suites (e.g. plug-and-play cleanrooms) that can quickly scale up and down according to demand.



Significant Challenge:

What is the most significant obstacle to growth?

To support cell and gene therapy, expanding the infrastructure requires considerable capital for GMP-grade manufacturing facilities which typically operate at high utilization rates. Companies in the market suggest capacity constraints are still present with many CDMOs reporting above 90% utilization and limited infrastructure is delaying developers that do not have their own manufacturing. The lack of excess capacity, combined with the capital cost of cleanrooms, viral-vector suites and quality-control systems presents a large barrier, particularly for more biotech.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the cell & gene therapy infrastructure market due to an established biopharma ecosystem, concentration of leading CDMOs, and strong regulatory support. This region has a depth of venture capital investment, similar GMP-certified facilities, and established clinical trial infrastructure. In the U.S., the rapid growth of CDMOs, and large pharma companies building internal capacity, will propel the future demand for infrastructure. Lastly, the third-party logistics market for CGT in North America is healthy supported by cold-chain networks and stringent FDA regulations.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region growing fastest within the cell & gene therapy infrastructure market. A number of factors are driving rapid growth: Government investment and support for biotech infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, established supporting policies and subsidies for advanced therapy, and CDMOs in this region offering cost-effective manufacturing support, all are all attractive to Western companies considering eventual outsourcing or global development of cell and gene-based therapies. Clinical development capabilities in Asia-Pacific region are also quickly growing, with the increasing number of cell and gene therapy trials occurring locally and subsequent demand for infrastructure.

Segmental Insights:

By Therapy Type

In 2024, the gene-modified cell therapy segment (e.g., CAR-T, TCR-T) accounted for the majority of share. This share was driven by the fast-paced clinical and commercial utilization of CAR-T products and marked investments in dedicated manufacturing suites, cleanrooms, and dedicated supply chain logistics targeted to living cell therapies.

Over the forecasted period of 2025 to 2034, gene therapy segment (viral vector–based therapies, gene replacement) will carry the largest share and fastest growth as the pipeline continues to expand, more investigations achieve regulatory approvals, and the demand for viral vector production capability stimulates CDMOs and biopharma firms to scale-up manufacturing infrastructure.

By Infrastructure Component:

Manufacturing Facility (Majority of Share in 2024): Manufacturing facilities, particularly GMP-compliant facilities (e.g., cleanrooms, viral vector suites) comprised the majority share of component in 2024. These facilities are saturated with capital investments, but they ensure sterility, reproducibility, and compliance within both the clinical and commercial level.

The only component that will experience rapid growth during the forecast period is the supply chain and logistics infrastructure component. The complexity of transferring personalized therapies, temperature control, identity tracking, and orchestration platforms will take investments away from manufacturing goods into logistics, chain of identity systems and even real-time monitoring systems.

By Delivery Model

The predominant delivery model in 2024 was centralized manufacturing, therapies produced in centralized GMP production facilities on a large scale and shipped to end users before administering the therapy. This delivery model benefits from economies of scale and centralized quality governance.

Over the forecast period, hybrid delivery models (including centralized and decentralized/point-of-care manufacturing) are projected to grow fastest. A hybrid delivery setup reduces logistics risk, reduces delivery time, and preserves product identity - all attractive characteristics for clinical and commercial purposes.

By End User

Biotech and pharma companies were the dominant end-user of cell & gene therapy infrastructure during 2024. These companies are developing their own manufacturing capacities or partnering with CDMO companies for their manufacturing needs to support their pipeline, clinical trials, and eventual commercial launch.

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations will grow the fastest relative to other end user segments. As the demand for outsourced manufacturing increases, CDMOs will get better infrastructure, bigger capacity, and innovative delivery models, so they can support more advanced therapy developers.

Recent Developments:

On Oct 2024, J&J is set to invest over US$ 2 billion in a new biologics and cell therapy manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina. Once operational, this site will bolster J&J’s capacity to supply advanced therapies for cancer, neurological, and immune-related diseases.

Cell and Gene Therapy Infrastructure Market Key Players List:

BioLife Solutions

TrakCel

Vineti

Cryoport Systems

Be The Match BioTherapies

Longevity BioImaging

Ori Biotech

Miltenyi Biotec

Akron Biotech

BioSpherix

Cellino

QuickSTAT

Lonza Bioscience

Marken

SHL Medical



Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy Type

Gene-Modified Cell Therapy (e.g., CAR-T, TCR-T, NK cells)

Gene Therapy (in-vivo and ex-vivo)

Stem Cell Therapy

Tissue Engineering

By Infrastructure Component

Manufacturing Facilities (GMP-compliant facilities, clean rooms)

Supply Chain & Logistics (cold chain, cryopreservation)

Quality Control & Testing Laboratories

IT & Data Management Platforms (supply chain orchestration, traceability)

Automation & Robotics



By Delivery Model

Centralized Manufacturing & Delivery

Decentralized/Point-of-Care Manufacturing

Hybrid Models



By End User

Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Research Institutes & Academic Hospitals

Hospitals & Treatment Centers

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





