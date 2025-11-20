Agenda Announced: ACT Expo 2026 to Showcase the Newest Digital and Clean Fleet Innovations

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Expo, North America’s largest fleet technology conference and expo, has released the full conference agenda for its return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on May 4–7, 2026. Now in its 16th year, the event brings the entire commercial transportation ecosystem together to uncover the advanced technologies and strategies driving the next decade of fleet operations. The 2026 program builds on ACT Expo’s long-standing leadership in clean transportation and places an increased focus on the digital frontier, including AI, autonomy, connectivity, and software-defined vehicles that are increasingly becoming foundational to how fleets manage assets, improve performance, and achieve their economic and environmental sustainability goals.

As the commercial transportation landscape continues to evolve, ACT Expo 2026 will spotlight the full spectrum of technologies driving fleet advancement today—from digital and connected solutions to low-carbon and zero-emission vehicles and fuels. More than 12,000 attendees, including fleet operators, shippers, OEMs, utilities, infrastructure developers, energy companies, technology providers, dealers, and policymakers, will come together for four days of peer-to-peer education, real-world case studies, and direct access to the people and solutions shaping the industry.

The 2026 agenda is developed by the Clean Transportation Solutions (CTS) team at TRC in collaboration with a High-Volume Fleet Committee, Endorsing Organization Committee, Clean Cities Planning Committee, new Advisory Committees on AI and Automation, and our event sponsors. Together, they ensure every session reflects the most relevant trends, operational challenges, and regulatory pressures shaping commercial transportation. Attendees will learn how to prioritize rapidly evolving technologies, evaluate proven solutions, and understand what is delivering real results across fleet segments.

Agenda Topics Include:

OEM CEO Panel: Navigating Complexity and Change Through Technology

CEO leaders share how their product offerings are incorporating increasingly advanced and connected technologies, AI, and new energy solutions.

Commercial EV Momentum: The Road Ahead for Fleets

A candid discussion about infrastructure readiness, fleet adoption trends, and the lessons learned from deploying commercial electric vehicles at scale.

Diesel and Hybridization: New Tools for Efficiency and Performance

Experts examine how fuel management technologies and hybrid systems are improving uptime and reducing costs for fleets that require diesel solutions.

Natural Gas and Propane on the Move: Technology, Infrastructure, and Fleet Uptake

Updated engine platforms, expanded renewable fuel availability, and fueling infrastructure growth are driving significant cost and emission savings, proven lower TCOs, and driving new adoption across multiple fleet segments.

Shippers and Carriers: What’s Driving Fleet Purchasing Decisions

Freight leaders discuss how customer expectations, sustainability targets, and TCO considerations are shaping truck procurement.

Hydrogen Roundtable: Converting Challenges into Opportunities

This roundtable examines how technology, policy, and industry coordination are addressing challenges to improve hydrogen’s cost, infrastructure, and readiness for commercial use.

AI Bootcamp: Practical Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Fleets

A hands-on exploration of how fleets are using AI for route optimization, predictive maintenance, charging management, and safety.

Powering Autonomy: Building the Next Generation of AV Hubs

Developers and OEMs share how they are designing the digital and physical infrastructure required to support autonomous freight.

Fleet Sector Breakfast Series: Real-World Strategies from Every Corner of the Industry

Fleet leaders from drayage and regional haul, food and beverage, work truck, government, long-haul, and last-mile delivery share practical insights on how evolving technologies, regulations, and energy solutions are shaping operations across their sectors.

Announced last week, ACT Expo’s first mainstage session, “The Virtual Driver Revolutionizing Trucking and Logistics,” will feature David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of PlusAI; Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak; Ossa Fisher, President of Aurora; Peter Vaughn Schmidt, CEO of TORC; and Raquel Urtasun, Founder and CEO of Waabi. These leaders will explore how autonomous freight is advancing from pilot programs to profitable operations and how fleets are preparing for a future shaped by virtual drivers. Read more about the session here.

“The accelerated development and deployment of the range of digital solutions – on top of the increasingly wide array of powertrain technologies and fuel choices available to today’s commercial customers – is truly astounding,” noted Erik Neandross, President of the Clean Transportation Solutions group at TRC, producers of ACT Expo. “It is an incredibly exciting time in our industry, but one that we also know can be dizzying for fleets to keep up with it all. As always, ACT Expo brings peer-to-peer information sharing and real-world insights to help fleets understand which technologies and fuels will work best in their own operation and help their freight customers meet growing expectations around performance, safety, cost, and sustainability.”

The Largest Showcase of Advanced Fleet Technology

More than 500 exhibitors will display the advanced vehicles, charging and fueling solutions, equipment, software platforms, digital solutions, and data tools redefining commercial transportation. Attendees can explore more than 200 low- and zero-emission vehicles in one location and connect directly with every major OEM and technology provider. The expo hall and ride-and-drive area offer the most comprehensive look at the solutions improving fleet safety, uptime, and total cost of ownership, and the sustainability of freight movement.



ACT Expo 2026 is supported by presenting sponsors Daimler Truck North America and Penske Transportation Solutions. Together, the program and Expo Hall create a one-stop destination for understanding how emerging technologies can strengthen fleet performance and support shippers working toward more sustainable freight operations.

Visit www.actexpo.com to view the full agenda, sign up for updates, and register by December 12 to take advantage of Early Bird rates.

About ACT Expo

ACT Expo is the most comprehensive event dedicated to advanced commercial vehicle technologies and best practices for deploying those technologies. Produced by TRC Companies, ACT Expo brings together fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure providers, and technology developers to share emerging solutions to the most pressing challenges and opportunities in commercial transportation, especially decarbonization and the growing importance of more sustainable freight movement. Recognized by Trade Show Executive magazine as one of the nation’s Gold 100 events and honored as the Fastest-Growing Transportation Show and for Greatest Ascent in 2024, ACT Expo continues to be the industry’s leading showcase of fleet innovation and market momentum. With 12,000+ attendees from 50+ countries, the event features cutting-edge exhibits, 275+ speakers, 200+ vehicles on display, and 500+ exhibitors and sponsors. ACT Expo serves as the definitive platform for showcasing real-world fleet success stories, launching new technologies, and shaping the future of commercial transportation. https://www.actexpo.com/

