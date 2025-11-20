Quadient Teams Up with Swipe Out Hunger to Support Campus Food Pantries through Automated Locker Technology

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced a new collaboration with Swipe Out Hunger, a U.S. nonprofit powering the movement to end college student hunger. The partnership aims to expand access to nutritious food for students experiencing food insecurity through Quadient’s automated locker technology.

Quadient is providing exclusive discounts on its Parcel Pending by Quadient automated locker solutions to Swipe Out Hunger member campuses for their food access programs, including basic needs hubs and food pantries. Quadient lockers are already used by more than 40 college and university food pantries across North America, helping to streamline food program operations, increase the number of students served and ensure students have dignified, secure access to essential resources. Quadient is also donating a refrigerated locker unit to Swipe Out Hunger. Swipe Out Hunger will then donate the locker to a partner college campus, helping to expand access to nutritious food for students, particularly as winter break approaches and dining hall and food pantry hours are limited.

“Partnering with Swipe Out Hunger aligns perfectly with Quadient’s core values and our commitment to helping higher education institutions support student wellness and success,” said Austin Maddox, executive vice president, North American Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient. “By using Parcel Pending by Quadient’s automated locker technology, higher education campuses provide convenient, stigma-free access to food and basic needs, helping students to focus on their education rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from.”

"Thanks to Quadient’s support, including a donated refrigerated locker, this partnership addresses immediate needs on campus and brings us closer to a future where every student has the resources to thrive," said Jaime Hansen, executive director of Swipe Out Hunger.

According to the 2023-2024 Hope Center Student Basic Needs Survey, 41% of college students experienced food insecurity. With roughly 15 million students in higher education in the U.S., this represents over 6.2 million people. Swipe Out Hunger collaborates with students, colleges, legislators and the greater community to address student food insecurity by championing hunger solutions, building an active network of campuses and partners, and shifting the national narrative on the realities of college food insecurity. Since 2010, Swipe Out Hunger has enabled 20.5 million meals across more than 900 campuses throughout North America.

More than 300 colleges and universities rely on Quadient lockers to enhance the student experience by offering a secure, convenient and efficient package pick-up or drop-off, along with supporting food pantries. Campuses also use Quadient lockers as exchange points for bookstore merchandise, class and IT equipment, on-campus dining, library materials and school events. Quadient’s global installed locker base across industries, including multifamily properties, retailers and public open locker networks, reached about 26,600 units in the first half of 2025. To learn more about Quadient lockers, visit: www.parcelpending.com .

