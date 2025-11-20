Pinnacle Treatment Centers Introduces New Opioid Treatment Options in New Jersey

New Jersey, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing evidence-based care for individuals struggling with Substance Use Disorder (SUD), is thrilled to announce the addition of three new effective, convenient medications to all of their New Jersey locations: Sublocade, Brixadi, and Vivitrol.

Sublocade, an innovative once-monthly injectable form of buprenorphine, is designed to help ease cravings and withdrawal symptoms associated with abstaining from illicit opioid use. This groundbreaking medication helps stabilize patients by targeting Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) symptoms and offers steady medication levels via a simple, monthly injection. Sublocade is particularly ideal for patients already receiving oral buprenorphine, such as Suboxone.

Brixadi, a newer, injectable extended-release buprenorphine treatment, offers both weekly and monthly medication options, providing flexibility for different stages of recovery. Like Sublocade, it helps reduce cravings and withdrawal by partially stimulating opioid receptors, but its dosing flexibility allows clinicians to tailor treatment more closely to a patient’s needs.

Vivitrol, also a once-monthly injection, works by blocking opioid receptors to prevent relapse by removing the physical and mental sensations associated with illicit opioid use. Vivitrol is approved for treating both opioid and alcohol addictions. This medication helps to prevent the euphoric effects of opioids, thus supporting long-term recovery. Vivitrol requires withdrawal management before the initial injection to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

“At Pinnacle Treatment Centers, we understand how important it is to provide effective, lasting treatment options for people struggling with Opioid Use Disorder,” said Dr. Daniel Brown, Chief Medical Officer at Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “By offering medications like Sublocade, Brixadi, and Vivitrol in our New Jersey facilities, we’re broadening access to proven, evidence-based care that supports sustained recovery in meaningful ways. These extended-release treatments help reduce cravings, making it easier for patients to stay on track and strengthen their path toward long-term recovery. Our priority is ensuring every patient has access to the comprehensive care they deserve to rebuild their lives.”

Each solution offers patients consistent support and a simplified treatment regimen, and will be available at all of Pinnacle’s New Jersey locations. More information about these new medications can be found on our website at PinnacleTreatment.com/Injectables.

Pinnacle invites community partners to help support patients working toward recovery. If you have a patient who could benefit from these medications, please contact our 24/7 Access Center at 85-PINNACLE (857-466-2253) or visit our website to refer a patient.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse treatment services across multiple states. Established with a commitment to accessible and affordable care, Pinnacle offers a full range of addiction treatment services, including medically supervised withdrawal management, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living with PHP, Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), and other recovery support services. The organization integrates evidence-based practices and personalized care plans to address the unique needs of each individual. Pinnacle Treatment Centers is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting recovery and improving their quality of life through compassionate and professional support. For more information, visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.