Pinnacle Treatment Centers Awarded Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust Grant

Georgia, USA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, operating in Georgia as HealthQwest Frontiers, LLC, has been awarded a significant grant from the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust to address two of the most persistent challenges faced by individuals with opioid use disorder: transportation access and the cost of medication for uninsured and underinsured clients.

The grant will directly support adults receiving treatment across seven HealthQwest clinics located in Douglasville, Savannah, Macon, Canton, Buford, Stockbridge, and Warner Robins. This initiative is part of the state’s ongoing effort to expand evidence-based strategies that increase access to treatment, recovery supports, harm reduction, and community-based interventions aimed at ending the opioid epidemic.

About the Funded Project

Through this grant, Pinnacle Treatment Centers will implement a comprehensive, statewide effort to remove transportation and financial barriers that often prevent individuals from accessing and staying engaged in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT).

Transportation will be provided through ride share companies, bus passes, gas cards, and a dedicated van service in Stockbridge, where no public transportation exists.

Medication-assisted treatment (methadone and buprenorphine) will be covered for uninsured or underinsured patients using a tiered subsidy model.

The program is expected to directly benefit more than 400 high-need clients, while over 2,000 patients will receive indirect support across all Georgia locations.

Priority populations include justice-involved individuals, pregnant and postpartum patients, and those with limited financial resources.

Implementation will take place in collaboration with local partners such as Nichols Center, Positive Impact, Imagine Hope, iHope, Georgia Harm Reduction Coalition, Highland Rivers, Goshen Counseling, and other community organizations.

About the Funding Source

The Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust was established to manage and distribute national opioid settlement funds to organizations working to reduce opioid-related harms across the state. The Trust prioritizes evidence-based strategies that expand access to treatment, recovery support, and community-based interventions addressing the opioid epidemic.

Impact and Commitment

“This funding represents more than just financial support—it’s a lifeline for so many Georgians seeking recovery,” said Nicole Habbe, Regional Director of Pinnacle Treatment Centers in Georgia. “By removing key barriers like transportation and medication cost, we’re making it possible for individuals to not only begin treatment but to stay in it long enough to achieve lasting recovery. Partnerships like this one are vital to breaking the cycle of addiction and rebuilding lives.”

The initiative is projected to improve six-month treatment retention rates, reduce overdose risk, and strengthen partnerships with local organizations that provide essential wraparound services.

