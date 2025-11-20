Royal Farms Sweetens Black Friday Shopping with a Free Beverage for All Rewards Members

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is giving RoFo Rewards members a delicious reason to fuel up this Black Friday, announcing that it will offer one free any-size beverage (hot or cold) on Friday, November 28, 2025.

This Black Friday is about finding value, whether you're hitting the stores or choosing to skip the rush and save. Royal Farms is here to be a simple and rewarding stop. RoFo Rewards members can enjoy this complimentary any-size beverage, no purchase necessary, to make the day a little easier, however it’s spent.

In addition to the free beverage, Royal Farms is offering members exclusive deals on its popular food items:

Hot-to-Go Sandwiches: Two for $5 exclusively for RoFo Rewards members.

World Famous Chicken: Get an 8-piece mixed or 10-piece dark forjust $15.

How to Redeem Your Free Beverage on Black Friday:

The promotion is available exclusively to members of the RoFo Rewards program.

Be a Member: Customers must be signed up for the RoFo Rewards program. No Scanning Required: Members simply enter their registered phone number at the register. Instant Redemption: The price of one any-size beverage (hot or cold) will automatically be deducted.

The offer is valid at all Royal Farms locations on Black Friday, November 28, 2025. The free beverage reward is limited to one per rewards member.

New customers are encouraged to download the RoFo Rewards App and register to take advantage of this offer and start enjoying year-round savings, including discounts on fuel and surprise freebies.

How to Register as a ROFO Rewards Member

Join by simply texting “ROFO” to 43751. (Standard message and data rates may apply.)

Online at app.royalfarms.com or via the ROFO Rewards app

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com