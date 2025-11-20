Bonchon Signs Deal to Enter Puerto Rico in 2026

Dallas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean Fried Chicken, today announced its expansion to Puerto Rico. The company signed a six-unit deal with a new franchise partner with the first restaurant slated to open in late 2026.

“We’re thrilled to expand into a new market with strong demand for Korean cuisine and a trusted, experienced partner,” says Suzie Tsai, CEO, Bonchon. “As Korean food continues to gain global popularity, Puerto Rico presents an exciting opportunity for Bonchon to introduce our signature Korean Fried Chicken. Through our turnkey franchise program, we’re committed to equipping our partners with the tools and support they need to succeed.”

Increasingly, Bonchon is attracting multi-unit, multi-brand operators looking to add a distinctive Korean chicken concept to their portfolios.

New Puerto Rico franchise partner Erick Muro is an experienced restaurateur who was first introduced to Bonchon when his teenage daughter discovered social media love around the brand. They visited established Bonchon restaurants in the U.S., and Muro and his family have since joined the ranks of Bonchon superfans.

“Few brands have sparked my passion the way Bonchon, and watching my daughter become a fan and seeing my whole family embrace it made me realize how naturally Bonchon connects with people,” says Muro. “I believe Bonchon will resonate deeply with Puerto Rican culture and taste as it has the hearts of countries around the world, and we are excited to add Puerto Rico to that growing list of Bonchon-loving communities.”

Bonchon is bringing its latest restaurant prototype to Puerto Rico, offering guests a full-service dining experience that reflects the brand’s commitment to authentic Korean flavors and modern design. Launched in 2025, this innovative concept combines elevated aesthetics with operational efficiency featuring a streamlined kitchen optimized for dine-in, takeout, and delivery, ensuring speed and convenience without compromising quality. Guests will enjoy a contemporary Korean-inspired atmosphere, upgraded food presentation, and an enhanced service model designed to create a richer, more authentic experience that resonates strongly with Gen Z and other trend-conscious customers.

Bonchon also released its U.S. priority expansion markets for 2026, including Chicago, Kansas City, Omaha and San Antonio.

Bonchon continues to expand its footprint globally while staying true to its roots—bringing the bold, flavorful taste of Korean fried chicken and cuisine to communities everywhere. Bonchon has been serving its signature hand-battered, double-fried and hand-brushed Korean fried chicken around the world for many years and the love for its food keeps growing. The company currently operates more than 150 stores across the U.S. and nearly 500 restaurants worldwide.

# # #



About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2025 Top Movers & Shakers. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

Attachments