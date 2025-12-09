Cozy Up With Bonchon's New Lineup of Korean Comfort Dishes

Dallas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is warming up the season with the launch of its new limited-time Korean comfort menu. Inspired by everyday dishes many Koreans grow up eating, the new offerings bring guests a taste of nostalgic, heartwarming flavors that are perfect for cold-weather cravings.

“Colder months naturally call for food that’s comforting and satisfying,” said Jessica Kashoid, Head of Marketing at Bonchon. “These new dishes pair perfectly with our signature Korean fried chicken and offer craveable, home-style Korean flavors for days when you want something hearty and soothing.”

The new offerings feature flavor-packed staples reminiscent of nurturing meals shared with friends and family. Rooted in simple ingredients and balanced, satisfying flavors, Korean comfort dishes are known for bringing togetherness and nostalgia to the table. Reflecting the meaning of “Bonchon,” which translates to my hometown in Korean, these dishes are crafted to bring guests a small taste of that same comfort and connection. Guests can enjoy dishes such as a warm dumpling soup, a Korean-style omelet fried rice, and a popular street food, sausage-and-rice-cake skewers.

Korean Comfort Menu Highlights

Manduguk - Korean dumpling soup with mushrooms, onions, and egg drop, flavored with sesame oil and topped with scallions.

Korean dumpling soup with mushrooms, onions, and egg drop, flavored with sesame oil and topped with scallions. Omurice - Fried rice with sausage, red bell pepper, and onions, stir-fried in Bonchon’s Soy Garlic sauce and topped with a Korean-style egg omelet, scallions, and sesame seeds.

- Fried rice with sausage, red bell pepper, and onions, stir-fried in Bonchon’s Soy Garlic sauce and topped with a Korean-style egg omelet, scallions, and sesame seeds. Sotteok Sotteok - Skewer of crispy, chewy rice cake and sausage, coated in Bonchon’s sweet, spicy Yangnyeom sauce.

“Korean comfort food is special because it blends simplicity with deep cultural sentiment,” says Bonchon Global R&D Chef Jae Park. “By reimagining these classics through Bonchon’s lens, we’re introducing guests to the heart of Korean comfort cuisine while keeping the flavors familiar yet exciting for everyone.”

The new Korean comfort menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time during the winter season. To find a location or order online, visit www.bonchon.com.

About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades, including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2025 Top Movers & Shakers. Bonchon has more than 150 restaurants across the U.S. and nearly 500 worldwide. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

