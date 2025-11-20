Festi hf.: Major shareholder announcement from Lífeyrissjóður verzlunarmanna

Please see attached major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.
Please see attached major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
Festi hf. published its Q3 2025 results after market closing on 30 October 2025. Please find attached the Q3 2025 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Friday 31 October 2025 at...Read More
Main results in Q3 2025 Sales of goods and services amounted to ISK 47,093 million, an increase of 6.4% between years but 9.1% without effects of changes in USD and fuel global market price.Margin...Read More