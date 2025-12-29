Festi hf.: Buyback program week 52

In week 52 2025, Festi purchased in total 140,000 own shares for total amount of 44,950,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
Week 5222.12.202512:05             65.000320,00       20.800.000
Week 5223.12.202510:37             75.000322,00       24.150.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,270,000 own shares or 1.05% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 663,774 own shares for 217,260,420 ISK and holds today 3,410,000 own shares or 1.09% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


