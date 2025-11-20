ODRescue™, a Program of FFF Enterprises, Unveils Two Tech-Driven Emergency Toolkits to Help Save More Lives

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODRescue™, a program of FFF Enterprises, Inc. — the nation’s most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company — today announced the launch of ODRescue Alarm and ODRescue Alert. These on-demand emergency toolkits are designed for immediate, life-saving access to opioid overdose or anaphylaxis treatments with technological features to alert bystanders and nearby emergency personnel that help is needed.

Alarm and Alert are enhanced versions of the original ODRescue Box, a life-saving plexiglass box equipped with a CPR kit, gloves, an antiseptic wipe, and room for naloxone-based opioid overdose reversal medications and/or anaphylaxis treatments (sold separately). The wall-mounted aide is designed for immediate accessibility in high-traffic areas. It encourages bystanders to step in and be the hero for someone’s loved one when every second counts in an emergency.

The new ODRescue Alarm preserves the contents of the original while adding an integrated alarm that will sound when the box is removed or opened, drawing attention and prompting nearby assistance.

preserves the contents of the original while adding an that will sound when the box is removed or opened, drawing attention and prompting nearby assistance. The new ODRescue Alert features alarm functionality and smart alert technology that notifies first responders via text and email when it is opened and can alert nearby emergency personnel.

The underlying alerting technology is provided by Chorus, Inc., and utilizes Bluetooth communication and existing Wi-Fi routers to notify emergency responders.

“The overdose epidemic has been going on now for many years. Synthetic illicit drugs are getting significantly stronger. If exposed, you may have as little as four minutes to provide rescue medication to avoid irreparable brain damage or death,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises. “I challenged our team: ‘How are we getting life-saving medication within arm’s reach as soon as it’s needed?’ ODRescue Alarm and Alert are part of the safety lattice we’re deploying to help save lives. This technology enables us to quickly summon a first responder to aid in the rescue. There’s nothing like it.”

Like an AED or fire extinguisher, ODRescue boxes provide rapid access to necessary emergency tools and can help save a life. The new ODRescue Alert includes a web-based platform that displays the location of these emergency toolkits.

“There’s no technology that I’m aware of that utilizes a web-based platform that pinpoints the location of every rescue kit,” Schmidt said. “Like FFF Enterprises, ODRescue strives to help healthcare care and save lives.”

Like the original ODRescue Box, customizable front covers display five common overdose signs. QR codes on the back cover link to training videos, reporting, and reordering. A safety seal to detect use or tampering is included on every unit. Additionally, ODRescue provides worry-free medication expiration date and usage tracking.

To learn more about ODRescue Alarm and Alert, visit ODRescue.com.

About ODRescue™

ODRescue™ is a program developed by FFF Enterprises, Inc., a testament to FFF Enterprises’ commitment to enhancing community health and safety. The ODRescue Box and ODRescue Pouch are portable devices designed to help ensure the community is prepared to respond immediately to an overdose or anaphylaxis emergency. Created to address the unmet needs of individuals suffering from addiction or accidental overdose or allergic reaction, this program is more than just an immediate response to emergencies — it is a beacon of hope, empowering communities to take back control. FFF Enterprises and ODRescue stand ready to help save lives and champion public health and community safety. To learn more about ODRescue, please visit its website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to Nufactor, Inc., RNI Services, InCircle, LLC, and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. For more information about FFF Enterprises, please visit its news site, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Chorus, Inc.

Chorus transforms the way organizations make, move and manage goods with advanced sensor technology providing granular, item-level visibility. Leveraging proprietary sensor technology, AI-powered algorithms, and existing infrastructure, Chorus enables asset orchestration at an unprecedented scale. Chorus' Visibility, Condition Monitoring, Automated Inventory Management and Asset Optimization services enable healthcare organizations and providers to gain efficiencies and enhance patient care and safety. Chorus began as a project at X, The Moonshot Factory, an innovation lab that is part of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

