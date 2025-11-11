Now Accepting: Applications for the 2026 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarships

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., is now accepting applications for its 32nd-annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarships for 2026. Ten awards of $1,000 each will be granted to qualifying students who can best demonstrate scholastic achievement, community service, and financial need.

Scholarship applicants must submit a 400-word essay describing their motivation for pursuing higher education, their area of study, obstacles they have overcome, and how they plan to use their education to enrich their communities.

Essays must be submitted online via Nufactor’s website. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 17, 2026. Winners will be announced in May 2026.

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of Eric Dostie, a 5-year-old boy with hemophilia who was tragically murdered on Aug. 27, 1994, due to the high cost of his healthcare. Awards will provide financial assistance to students who have hemophilia or von Willebrand disease themselves or a family member who manages the disease. Applicants must be United States citizens, live in the United States, and be enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year U.S. college program.

"FFF understands the financial burden that comes with managing a chronic illness like hemophilia," said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises. "We are honored to provide some relief and to be a reminder that health status does not hinder a beautiful future. We are humbled by the current and future achievements of these deserving and thoughtful young minds."

Congratulations again to the 2025 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients:

Christopher Ambrosio, Lynbrook, NY

Emily Alvarez Huerta, Fresno, CA

Eva Brandon-Sanchez, Lafayette, OR

Jocelyn Doerr, Blandon, PA

Karissa Doerr, Blandon, PA

James Hensley, Manhattan, KS

Luke Luckey, Manchester, MI

Kathryn Morrison, Zelienople, PA

Caitlyn Myers, Logan, OH

Rose Penwell, Jenison, MI

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, plasminogen, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®, URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, and is a URAC Certified Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence. Please visit LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information about the company.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion company Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC, and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. Please visit FFF Enterprises’ news site, as well as LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more information about the company.

