FFF Enterprises Announces Launch of RightNow Anywhere™ Inventory Management Solution

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc. — the nation’s most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company — today announced the exciting launch of RightNow Anywhere™ through RightNow Inventory™ (RNI), a subsidiary of FFF that develops intelligent inventory management devices and technology solutions.

RightNow Anywhere allows healthcare providers to conveniently use their own refrigerators, open shelving, or other storage locations while taking advantage of all the benefits of our Forward-Deployed Inventory program, which puts inventory closer to the point of need. RightNow Anywhere is the first to employ technologically advanced Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) “Tags” that enable precise, real-time Forward-Deployed Inventory tracking and management of product usage, temperature, location, replenishment, and expiry.

RightNow Anywhere increases the capacity to care and decreases the cost of care. RightNow Anywhere offers clinicians the flexibility to store medications anywhere within their facility, including critical areas such as central pharmacies, operating rooms, emergency rooms, and intensive care units. This breakthrough technology allows healthcare professionals to maintain current workflows and to worry less about inventory so they can focus on what matters most — their patients.

“We have been working for over a decade on inventory management solutions. An issue we repeatedly hear is, ‘I don’t have room for a new cabinet.’ RightNow Anywhere is our answer to limited floor space,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises. “This solution follows our legacy of listening, caring, and responding to healthcare professionals and helps manufacturers, providers, and patients win. So now for anyone who’s stretched on space, this technology is available anywhere, anytime.”

RightNow Anywhere installation is a simplified process that involves seamless implementation using long-range cellular networks to upload data directly to the cloud. Billed to sites of care, invoices are only triggered when inventory is removed from storage.

RightNow Anywhere builds on RNI’s already industry-leading RightNow Verified™ solution and offers Forward-Deployed Inventory on site before patients need it; yields financial savings by eliminating carrying costs and expiry losses; helps address the challenge of off-invoice discount versus rebate model pricing and supports the integrity of the 340B program; and provides staff time savings through improved operational efficiency with automatic counts and replenishment.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to Nufactor, Inc., a specialty infusion company, InCircle, LLC, and RightNow Inventory™.

About RightNow Inventory™

RightNow Inventory™, a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., develops and delivers intelligent inventory management devices and technology solutions that offer healthcare providers on-site, on-demand access to critical and preventive care medications.

Please visit the RightNow Inventory site for more information about the company.

