SEGG Media Agrees to Acquire Majority Stake in Ant Media & Productions

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Ant Middleton’s Reality Series 'Special Forces Trilogy' to Be Streamed Globally by Sports.com Studios

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”), the parent company of Sports.com Studios Ltd., has agreed to acquire a 51% majority stake in Ant Media & Productions, led by global TV phenomenon, military adventurer, and 2028 London mayoral candidate, Ant Middleton.

The proposed acquisition will see Sports.com Studios become the exclusive global streaming partner, excluding MENA, for the highly anticipated “Special Forces Trilogy” a 10-episode, high-octane reality series produced in collaboration with Ti22 Films and OSN.

Filming will take place across the stunning landscapes and landmark buildings of Dubai, home to icons such as the Burj Khalifa famously featured in “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” and the Burj Al Arab. This strategic production choice not only amplifies the city’s global appeal but showcases its dynamic capabilities as a premier filming destination.

The series will put 20 civilian contestants through elite special forces-style challenges testing their physical and mental endurance, hosted by Ant Middleton. With filming set to commence soon, this is expected to be the last major television project by Middleton before he turns his full focus to the London Mayoral race, where his campaign has gained significant momentum.

Tamer Hassan, President of Sports.com Studios, commented:

“This is a milestone for Sports.com Studios. Ant and I have been good friends for many years, and I’ve always admired his work on 'SAS: Who Dares Wins.' I’m also thrilled to be narrating this series. It is a privilege to bring a project like this to life.”

Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Studios, said:

“Ant Middleton is a globally recognized talent and this partnership signals our commitment to producing world-class, high-impact content. We’re excited to stream this exclusively on Sports.com for our global audience.”

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & President of SEGG Media, added:

“This proposed acquisition represents yet another major milestone for SEGG Media in 2025. As we add outstanding assets like Ant Media & Productions to our balance sheet, we continue to build a powerful, globally relevant conglomerate in sports, media, and streaming. As Ant's original content begins to come online through Sports.com, we expect the market to recognize the exceptional value we’ve created for shareholders.”

Special Forces Trilogy will air exclusively on OSNtv and OSN+ in the MENA region and be streamed globally on Sports.com in 2026.

Terms of the acquisition will be provided in a forthcoming Form 8-K filing.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.