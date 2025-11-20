Home Inspection Expert Bill Baughman of Midland Explains What’s Actually Included in a Home Inspection for HelloNation

MIDLAND, Mich., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is included in a home inspection? That question is one many homebuyers and sellers ask when preparing for a real estate transaction. A HelloNation article featuring Home Inspection Expert Bill Baughman of MichiganPro Home Inspections provides a clear explanation of what homeowners can expect when scheduling a professional inspection.

The article emphasizes that a home inspection is far more than a quick look at a property’s roof and foundation. It is a detailed process that examines nearly every major system in a home. According to HelloNation, a certified inspector evaluates structural integrity, electrical components, plumbing, and HVAC systems. The goal is to present a complete picture of a property’s condition before closing, allowing buyers and sellers to make informed decisions with confidence.

Baughman’s insights highlight how a standard home inspection benefits both sides of a transaction. Buyers gain reassurance that their investment is sound, while sellers can identify and address potential issues before listing. The article explains that when problems are resolved early, it helps avoid negotiation setbacks and builds trust between all parties involved.

As noted in the HelloNation feature, the inspection process usually begins outside the home. Inspectors look for wear or damage on the roof, check drainage systems, and inspect the foundation for cracks or water accumulation. They also review exterior elements such as siding, windows, and doors for any weaknesses that could lead to leaks or pest intrusion. Inside, inspectors evaluate walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as test outlets, switches, and fixtures to ensure electrical safety.

Understanding what is included in a home inspection also means knowing what is not. Many homeowners assume that mold, pest, or environmental testing is automatically part of a standard inspection. However, HelloNation clarifies that these services are typically considered specialty inspections because they require additional equipment and certifications. Some companies offer them in bundled packages, while others treat them as optional add-ons.

Baughman explains that asking about these services ahead of time helps clients avoid confusion. Knowing whether mold and pest inspections are part of a standard home inspection can prevent unexpected costs or incomplete evaluations. The article adds that in humid climates like Michigan, additional testing can be particularly valuable because moisture often creates hidden issues inside walls or attics.

Humidity plays a significant role in the need for extra inspections. Michigan’s average summer humidity hovers around 71 percent, a level that promotes both mold growth and pest activity. HelloNation notes that mold can begin forming once indoor humidity exceeds 55 percent, and that same moisture can attract termites or carpenter ants. Even if a home appears clean and dry, hidden areas can still trap damp air.

For this reason, many clients choose to include mold or pest evaluations in their inspection package. These checks reveal problems that a standard inspection might miss and help ensure long-term structural health. Baughman emphasizes that knowing what is included in a home inspection and what requires separate testing is key to avoiding misunderstandings and ensuring a property’s safety.

Environmental testing is another service that often complements a traditional home inspection. The HelloNation article explains that homes with private wells, older plumbing, or aging heating systems can benefit from specialized air and water testing. Environmental assessments can detect toxins such as radon, lead, or bacteria, as well as carbon monoxide leaks or ventilation problems. These issues are not always visible, but they can affect both health and property value if left unaddressed.

After the inspection, clients receive a detailed report that summarizes all findings. HelloNation describes this document as comprehensive and sometimes overwhelming to first-time buyers. Red text and technical terms may seem intimidating, but the report is meant to list every observation, from major safety issues to minor maintenance notes. Baughman encourages readers to review their reports carefully and reach out to their inspector with questions.

Interpreting a home inspection report correctly can make a major difference. By discussing results directly with the inspector, homeowners can distinguish between urgent repairs and minor issues that can wait. HelloNation points out that this step transforms the inspection from a simple checklist into a learning opportunity.

A thorough inspection builds transparency and trust throughout a real estate transaction. It reduces uncertainty for buyers and helps sellers demonstrate that their property is well cared for. According to the article, understanding what is included in a home inspection can remove unnecessary stress and turn the process into an educational experience.

Ultimately, HelloNation concludes that a home inspection is not meant to discourage a sale but to protect everyone involved. It provides clarity, reveals maintenance needs, and ensures that homes are safe and sound before ownership changes hands.

“What’s Actually Included in a Home Inspection?” features insights from Bill Baughman, Home Inspection Expert of Midland, MI, in HelloNation.

