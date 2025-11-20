Leading Therapists in Hong Kong Join Maple Tree Counselling - Counsellors Offer English, Cantonese, Mandarin, German, and Indonesian

Central, HK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, HK - November 20, 2025 - -

Maple Tree Counselling, a counselling and psychotherapy practice located in Central Hong Kong, has entered its fourth year of operations during a period of heightened demand for accessible, multicultural, and multilingual mental health support. Since its founding in 2021, the practice has expanded its team, broadened its therapy offerings, and established a presence in both Hong Kong and Australia.

The practice operates from three therapy rooms situated in the China Building on Queen's Road Central, a Grade-A commercial building in Hong Kong's central business district. These rooms were designed to provide a private and comfortable environment suitable for individual therapy, adolescent support, couples counselling, and family-focused sessions. The location enables convenient access for residents and professionals working in the area.

Maple Tree Counselling's team includes practitioners who deliver therapy in multiple languages. Services are currently available in English, Cantonese, Mandarin, German, and Indonesian, reflecting the linguistic diversity of Hong Kong's population. This multilingual offering is particularly relevant for expatriates and bilingual households, as clients are able to engage in therapy in the language that best matches their cultural background and personal comfort.

The practice's diversity also extends to its team composition. Practitioners come from a range of cultural and professional backgrounds, including Chinese, British, Eurasian, and American heritage. Prior to their counselling careers, team members worked in sectors such as publishing, law, finance, education, technology, and media. This breadth of experience allows the practice to support a wide range of client profiles and life situations. The team includes male, female, and non-binary counsellors, with ages spanning early 30s to 60s, reflecting different stages of lived experience.

Maple Tree Counselling provides services at rates positioned within the mid-range of Hong Kong's mental health market. Standard 50-minute individual counselling sessions typically range from HK$1,450 to HK$1,800, depending on the practitioner. Couples counselling sessions are offered at HK$2,650 for an 80-minute appointment. Treatment plans are developed collaboratively, usually within the first several sessions, with many clients initially engaging in 6 to 12 sessions before determining longer-term therapeutic needs.

The practice integrates a broad set of evidence-based therapy modalities. Options include Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Schema Therapy, Psychodynamic Therapy, and Narrative Therapy, among others. Therapists work with clients to determine which modality or combination of approaches best aligns with their goals, history, and preferences.

Since its founding, Maple Tree Counselling has expanded beyond Hong Kong, now offering services in Central Victoria and Melbourne, Australia. The practice name and identity are inspired by the maple tree, which is associated in several cultures with qualities such as resilience, protection, strength, and growth — values reflected in the practice's therapeutic philosophy.

A spokesperson for Maple Tree Counselling noted that mental health awareness continues to increase in Hong Kong. "Clients increasingly seek practitioners who understand both their cultural context and the specific challenges they face at work, at home, or during major life transitions," the spokesperson said. "Our team's range of backgrounds and training allows us to meet those needs in a flexible and informed way."

Individuals interested in learning more about Maple Tree Counselling's services or team members can visit:

https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/

About Maple Tree Counselling

Founded in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling provides counselling and psychotherapy for individuals, couples, adolescents, and families. The practice operates in Hong Kong and Australia, offering multilingual and culturally informed services supported by evidence-based therapeutic approaches.

###

For more information about Maple Tree Counselling, contact the company here:



Maple Tree Counselling

Anjali Nihalchand

+852 6375 6098

info@mapletreecounselling.com

19th Floor, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong