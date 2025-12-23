Couples Therapy and Marriage Counselling Services Hong Kong Expansion Announced - Maple Tree's Therapists Offer Gottman Method

Central, HK, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Tree Counselling, a counselling and therapy practice based in Central, Hong Kong, has announced an expansion of its top-rated couples counselling services in HK, in response to sustained demand for relationship-focused mental health support in the city. Now entering its fourth year of operation, the practice will open its fourth dedicated therapy room in January 2026 and is adding additional practitioners to its team to support a growing and increasingly diverse client base.

Located in the China Building on Queen's Road Central, Maple Tree Counselling operates three therapy rooms and serves individuals, couples, adolescents, and families from a wide range of cultural and professional backgrounds. The practice attributes its continued growth to a combination of central location, multilingual services, a diverse team of practitioners, a broad range of therapeutic modalities, and pricing positioned within the mid-range of Hong Kong's private therapy market.

Couples counselling has emerged as one of the practice's fastest-growing service areas. Maple Tree Counselling currently has five counsellors dedicated to couples work, supporting clients across relationship structures including married couples, newly partnered individuals, non-monogamous relationships, same-sex couples, and cross-cultural partnerships. The practice emphasizes that each therapeutic engagement is tailored to the specific dynamics and challenges of the couple, reflecting the complex social and cultural contexts in which many relationships in Hong Kong exist.

To further strengthen its couples counselling offering, Maple Tree Counselling has confirmed that Paul Vallis will join the practice as an Associate Counsellor in mid-January 2026. Vallis works with both individuals and couples, focusing on identifying behavioural patterns, building emotional awareness, and helping clients develop new perspectives that support long-term change. His client work spans a broad age range and includes individuals from diverse cultural, ethnic, and professional backgrounds.

Vallis employs a collaborative therapeutic approach that prioritizes trust and authentic connection. His areas of focus include anxiety, depression, stress management, anger, self-esteem concerns, alcohol dependency, and relationship difficulties. His experience includes working with young professionals seeking tools to manage anxiety and performance pressures, as well as senior executives navigating complex personal and professional relationships.

Couples counselling is a central part of Vallis's practice. He works with partners to improve communication, rebuild trust, manage conflict, address intimacy challenges, navigate differences in values or expectations, and recover from relationship ruptures, including infidelity. His work draws on research-backed methodologies, including the Gottman Method, an evidence-based approach widely used in couples therapy.

The Gottman Method is also used by Julia Laubscher, a couples specialist counsellor at Maple Tree Counselling. Laubscher explains that the framework offers couples a structured way to understand and strengthen their relationship. Known as the "Sound Relationship House," the model focuses on building emotional safety, trust, and connection while providing practical tools for communication and conflict management. Through guided conversations and skill-building exercises, couples are supported in identifying unhelpful interaction patterns and developing greater empathy, understanding, and intimacy over time.

In addition to Vallis and Laubscher, Associate Counsellor Kari Entwisle has expanded her practice at Maple Tree Counselling to include couples therapy. Entwisle works with couples addressing communication difficulties, recurring conflict, and relationship transitions, including separation when appropriate. The couples counselling team also includes Nicola Shannon and John Mok-Lamme, further broadening the range of experience and perspectives available to clients.

Pricing for couples counselling at Maple Tree Counselling is positioned within the mid-market range for private therapy in Hong Kong. Couples sessions are 80 minutes in duration and are priced between HK$2,400 and HK$3,000, depending on the therapist.

Founded in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling was established by a group of colleagues and friends in response to growing demand for accessible, high-quality mental health services in Hong Kong. The practice takes its name from the maple tree, a symbol across many cultures representing strength, resilience, protection, tolerance, and connection. In addition to its Hong Kong location, Maple Tree Counselling operates practices in Central Victoria and Melbourne, Australia.

As awareness of mental health and relationship wellbeing continues to grow, Maple Tree Counselling's expansion reflects broader trends in demand for professional, culturally informed therapy services that address both individual and relational needs.





More information about Maple Tree Counselling's services and practitioners is available at https://share.google/5XoQCOLWXscTB2gEx

