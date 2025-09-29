New Certified Therapists Join Maple Tree Counselling in Hong Kong - Julia Laubscher and Varuna Vaswani Join The Leading Therapy Practice in Hong Kong

Central, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, HK September 29, 2025 - -

Maple Tree Counselling, a boutique counselling and therapy practice in Central, Hong Kong, has announced the addition of two certified therapists to its growing team. Julia Laubscher and Varuna Vaswani bring specialized expertise in trauma-informed care and couples counselling, expanding the practice's capacity to serve the city's diverse, multicultural community. For more information, visit: https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/

The new therapists join a team of twelve certified professionals who provide comprehensive mental health services to individual adults, adolescents, couples, and families. Positioned between large integrated medical clinics and single-therapist private practices, Maple Tree Counselling offers a collaborative, personalized approach to mental health care.

Varuna Vaswani brings a distinctive perspective shaped by her Indian-Indonesian heritage and professional experience across Australia and Hong Kong. Working with adults and adolescents aged 16 and above, she specializes in addressing anxiety, depression, anger management, sleep disturbances, low self-esteem, relationship challenges, and adjustment issues.

"My cross-cultural background allows me to bridge Western individualistic approaches with Eastern perspectives rooted in collectivism and spirituality," Vaswani explains. "This helps clients balance their various roles while staying connected to their authentic selves."

Using a trauma-informed approach grounded in empathy and compassion, Vaswani helps clients understand their behaviors, patterns, and beliefs while uncovering underlying roots. She supports them in processing the past and addressing present challenges through nervous system regulation and developing healthier thinking patterns.

Vaswani employs multiple therapeutic modalities, including Emotion-Focused Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Rational Emotive Behaviour Therapy (REBT), Somatic Therapy, and Gestalt Therapy. She explains that REBT focuses on the underlying beliefs driving behavior: "It helps clients uncover deeply held irrational beliefs about themselves and replace them with rational, compassionate perspectives. Combined with mindfulness and emotion-focused approaches, REBT facilitates genuine self-acceptance and understanding."

Julia Laubscher specializes in individual and couples therapy, addressing depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, and inner child wounds. Her particular focus on couples counselling tackles conflict management, communication patterns, loss of connection, and betrayal through the evidence-based Gottman Method.

Born in Kazakhstan and raised in Germany, Laubscher has navigated the unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures throughout her life. As a former professional rugby player, she brings dedication, resilience, and teamwork principles into her therapeutic practice. Fluent in English, Russian, and German, she creates accessible services for international clients.

"I'm dedicated to creating a safe, supportive environment where both individual growth and relationship healing can flourish," Laubscher says. She utilizes CBT, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Emotion-Focused Therapy, Gestalt, and Gottman Method approaches to foster self-discovery and partnership growth.

The new therapists join an established team including Casey McGrath, Nicola Shannon, Dr. Amanda Friday, Simon Westcott, Kari Entwisle, John Mok-Lamme, Jacquelyn Tryde, Marilyn Tryde, Bea Smith, and Jojo Tong. Collectively, the team offers individual therapy, couples counselling, and adolescent services with various specializations.

Founded in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling emerged from a shared vision among colleagues committed to addressing Hong Kong's rising demand for mental health services. The practice takes its name from the maple tree's cultural symbolism representing strength, fertility, resilience, tolerance, protection, honor, and love.

Operating locations in Hong Kong, Central Victoria, and Melbourne, Australia, the practice features therapists with international qualifications and accreditations. Services are delivered in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, with specializations including addiction treatment, men's health, fertility counselling, couples therapy, LGBTQ+ support, and games therapy.

The multicultural team, representing Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Australia, and Canada, ranges from their early 30s to late 50s. Many bring previous professional experience from media, publishing, law, finance, technology, and education sectors.

For more information about Maple Tree Counselling's services and therapists, visit https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/

###

For more information about Maple Tree Counselling, contact the company here:



Maple Tree Counselling

Anjali Nihalchand

+852 6375 6098

info@mapletreecounselling.com

19th Floor, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong