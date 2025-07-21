Maple Tree Counselling Powers Mental Health Breakthrough in Hong Kong with Expansive Therapy Services for Individuals, Couples, Families, and Corporates

Central, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a city known for its relentless pace and high-performance culture, one boutique therapy practice is turning heads and transforming lives. Maple Tree Counselling, a fast-growing, multicultural therapy centre located in the heart of Central, Hong Kong, is redefining what mental health support looks like in Asia's world city. For more information, visit: https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/

From one-on-one counselling and trauma therapy to family conflict resolution, couples work, and high-impact corporate wellness programmes, Maple Tree Counselling is quickly becoming the go-to hub for those seeking clarity, connection, and growth in their personal and professional lives.

With a stellar team of internationally trained, culturally attuned therapists, the practice delivers sessions in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, serving Hong Kong's local and global communities with equal commitment and care.

At the heart of Maple Tree's success is its broad and flexible service offering. Whether it's an overwhelmed teenager, a high achieving executive facing burnout, or a couple struggling to reconnect, Maple Tree Counselling meets each client exactly where they are – with personalised strategies grounded in compassion and evidence-based practice.

Anjali Nihalchand, Co-founder and Director of Maple Tree Counselling, says of couples therapy, "A non-judgmental third party can be invaluable in getting to the heart of the issue and enabling you to get your needs met without overwhelming conflict. It may not always be comfortable, especially with emotionally triggering topics such as infidelity, however, the client will learn not only how to navigate roadblocks and issues within their relationship, but also how to soothe and emotionally regulate themselves in order to identify what they really want from their partner in their life together."

Maple Tree practitioners also provide individual therapy for adults and adolescents dealing with anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, career stress, and more. Couples and family therapy, including relationship facilitation, parenting support, and conflict resolution, are other areas where they can help. Group therapy sessions focused on shared challenges, personal growth, and community building, as well as corporate mental health solutions like on-site counselling and full-scale well-being strategies are other avenues of practice.

With skyrocketing demand from the business sector, Maple Tree has emerged as a top choice for mental health and wellness solutions in the corporate world. The practice collaborates with HR departments, team leads, and executives to roll out strategic programmes that promote emotional resilience and psychological safety at work.

These offerings include mental health check-ins for staff, custom workshops on stress management, emotional intelligence, and leadership wellness; as well as webinars and psychoeducation tailored to specific team needs; and on-site counselling services for confidential employee support.

As previously mentioned, what sets Maple Tree Counselling apart is its diverse, globally trained team, all of whom bring both clinical expertise and rich life experience to their work. With therapists fluent in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, the practice makes therapy accessible to Hong Kong's international business professionals, returning locals, and multicultural couples and families.

Specialisations across the team include Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), somatic therapy, and mindfulness-based interventions, giving clients access to modern, effective approaches that align with their goals.

In addition to the above, a new couples counsellor joins the team in July, Julia Laubscher. Julia specializes in helping individuals and couples navigate challenges such as depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, and inner child wounds. She has a particular focus on couples counselling, addressing relationship issues like conflict management, communication patterns, loss of connection and betrayal.

As the mental health conversation continues to evolve in Asia, Maple Tree Counselling is leading the charge. By removing the stigma around therapy and offering sophisticated, multilingual services across the personal and corporate spheres, the practice is helping shape a healthier, more self-aware Hong Kong.Therapists who already work with Maple Tree include co-founders Jacquelyn Tryde, Casey McGrath, Simon Westcott, and Associate therapists including Nicola Shannon, John Mok-Lamme, Amanda Friday, Josephine Tong, Kari Entwisle, Marilyn Tryde and Bea Smith.. To learn more, visit https://www.mapletreecounselling.com

