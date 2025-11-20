RWA Ecosystem Grows Stronger: OFA Group Confirms the Hearth Labs RWA Platform Is on Track for Full Deployment, Powering a New Era of Real-World Asset Tokenization

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) announced today that development of its real-world-asset (RWA) platform, Hearth, created by its wholly owned subsidiary Hearth Labs, Inc., remains on schedule for a full release by late 2025 or early Q1 2026. Hearth is designed as a unified, blockchain-native infrastructure system that allows qualified real estate and other income-producing assets to be validated, structured, tokenized, and managed on-chain. The platform integrates valuation tools, verification workflows, and ongoing reporting to create a transparent and standardized environment for tokenizing real-world assets.

Hearth’s development team is currently finalizing the platform’s smart-contract deployment layer, including the implementation and audit process for the core issuance contracts that will govern asset tokenization, lifecycle management, and investor protections. At launch, Hearth will support several types of digital asset structures, including:

Tokenized property-level equity interests representing direct economic exposure to underlying real estate;

Shared-equity and appreciation-based formats aligned with long-term asset performance; and

Structured or securitized real-estate portfolios suitable for diversified, institution-grade allocation.





The platform has been engineered to support external issuers as well as OFA’s internal products, with Hearth Labs reviewing third-party proposals under a unified origination and compliance framework. This includes automated data verification, underwriting logic, smart-contract-based issuance, investor onboarding, and audit-ready transparency—all housed within a single operating system.

As part of the final development phase, Hearth Labs is completing the deployment of the platform’s smart-contract infrastructure. This includes finalizing the issuance, compliance, and asset-lifecycle contracts and advancing them through an independent audit process to ensure security, reliability, and long-term scalability.

OFA Group CEO Larry Wong emphasized Hearth’s role as a modern financial infrastructure layer. “Hearth brings consistency and clarity to how real assets are brought onto digital rails,” Wong said. “By integrating valuation, compliance, and lifecycle management, we are creating a foundation that can support wide-scale participation from institutions, issuers, and investors alike.”

The platform’s rollout is supported by the ongoing completion of Hearth’s smart-contract deployment layer. These foundational contracts—responsible for token minting, asset-level controls, distribution logic, and reporting—are undergoing security auditing and verification as the final step before beta testing and public release.

COO Thomas Gaffney added that the platform is built to support both OFA and external partners from day one. “Hearth is designed so that tokenization follows a reliable, transparent process regardless of who originates the asset,” Gaffney noted. “Once the platform is live, Hearth Labs will be prepared to accept proposals from sponsors looking to tokenize property, the cash flows like future rents of the tokenized properties, and other real-world assets through a standardized, scalable system.”

In addition to external issuers, OFA will deploy its own suite of tokenized real-asset products through OFA Asset Management, Inc., which will structure and manage digital securities backed by OFA-selected real estate and related assets. These offerings will leverage Hearth’s technology stack for origination, issuance, and ongoing administration.

Hearth Labs is currently finalizing the deployment and review of its smart-contract architecture, including issuer-level token contracts, asset-pooling logic, payment-distribution modules, and compliance-restricted transfer mechanisms. These contracts are now entering formal security auditing, a milestone that ensures the integrity and resilience of all on-chain processes prior to beta launch.

Hearth remains on schedule, with closed beta testing expected in Q4 2025 and full public rollout targeted for late 2025 through early Q1 2026. External tokenization proposals will open at launch, and OFA Asset Management anticipates issuing its first OFA-originated RWA products shortly thereafter.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) is a diversified architecture, technology, and digital-asset infrastructure company focused on AI-powered design systems, real-world asset tokenization, and next-generation financial technologies. The Company operates through subsidiaries spanning architecture, AI research, digital assets, and real-estate innovation.

About Hearth Labs, Inc.

Hearth Labs, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OFA Group, develops Hearth, an end-to-end RWA tokenization platform designed to modernize how real-estate-backed and income-generating assets are originated, structured, issued, and managed on-chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. OFA Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Non-Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any future sale of products described herein will be made solely pursuant to definitive written offering materials and the required disclosures applicable to such offering.

