Power Queen Launches LiFePO4 Battery Line Ahead of Black Friday, Offering Long-Term Green Energy Solutions





NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen, a global LiFePO4 battery brand, today announced the launch of its latest high-performance lithium battery line, just ahead of Black Friday 2025. Designed for RV owners, boaters, and home-backup enthusiasts, the new batteries combine long lifespan, fast charging, and sustainable energy benefits, providing a practical alternative to both cheap lead-acid options and premium competitors.

Instead of buying the cheapest lead-acid battery they can find, or paying a premium for big names like Renogy, EcoFlow or Dakota, these customers are turning to Power Queen Lithium Battery systems as a smarter way to build Green Sustainable Energy at home and on the road.

For them, the question has shifted from:

“How big is the discount today?” to “What actually gives me reliable power and real value over the next 5–10 years?”

Fake Savings vs. Real Value in the Black Friday Battery Rush

Over the past few Black Friday seasons, the battery market has tended to polarize around two extremes:

Ultra-cheap “doorbuster” lead-acid batteries

Tempting up-front prices, but limited cycle life, heavy weight, frequent replacement and unstable performance under deep discharge.

High-end premium brands like Renogy, EcoFlow, Dakota

Big name and rich features, but at a price point that can put full systems out of reach for many families and weekend warriors.

Both paths have trade-offs. Cheap batteries often become a cycle of “fake savings”:

Buy low, replace soon, repeat. Premium systems can be excellent, but not every user needs a top-shelf portable power station or the most expensive off-grid kit just to run an RV fridge, a trolling motor, or a modest home backup setup.

This is where Power Queen has quietly positioned itself: a global leader in LiFePO4 energy solutions that combines lithium performance, reliable safety, and durability with a strong focus on green, sustainable power that brings people closer to nature and is loved by DIY users, rather than competing in a spec-sheet beauty contest.





A Different Kind of Green Sustainable Energy Brand

Power Queen LiFePO4 batteries are designed as long-term energy assets, not disposable accessories. The company has already earned the trust of over a million customers worldwide, many of them switching from lead-acid or higher-priced competitors after doing their own research.

Core benefits include:

Long lifespan and deep cycle capability

Under proper use, Power Queen LiFePO4 batteries are built for up to 10 years of service and 4000+ cycles, outperforming most traditional deep-cycle lead-acid options.

Low self-discharge & stable power output

Unlike many lead-acid batteries that slowly drain even when not in use, Power Queen LiFePo4 batteries lose only appro. 2% charge per month yet deliver up to 100% depth of discharge, staying ready with steady power.

Fast charging

When you’re prepping the RV, the boat, or a home backup bank, time matters. Power Queen LiFePO4 batteries can be charged faster than conventional lead-acid, reducing downtime and helping users quickly recover from deep discharges.

Minimal maintenance, predictable economics

No frequent replacements, multiple layers of BMS protection, and efficient performance. Instead of budgeting to replace batteries every few seasons, customers spread their investment across many years of use.

Put simply: fewer replacements, less waste, a better-controlled carbon footprint and a more predictable total cost of ownership. It’s Green Sustainable Energy that feels less like a luxury and more like a practical decision.

Planning Ahead: How Smart Shoppers Really Win on Black Friday

In past years, many Black Friday battery purchases were impulse buys: see a big discount, add to cart, hope it lasts. But as more people rely on RVs, boats and home backup systems, the stakes have changed.

Today’s savvy shoppers:

Map out their power needs—home backup, camping, trolling motors.

Choose lithium batteries sized to those needs, rather than buying whatever is cheapest.

Look for brands that balance performance, durability and price, not just branding.

Black Friday Offers Built for Rational Buyers

This year, Power Queen Black Friday is designed as a window of opportunity for people who want to upgrade their energy systems in a thoughtful, planned way.

1. Site-wide event pricing (Nov. 20 – Dec. 1)

Throughout the Black Friday period, all products on the Power Queen website move to special promotional pricing, some of the most competitive prices of the year on lithium batteries.

2. Spin-to-save wheel (Nov. 20 – Dec. 7)

On the site, customers can spin a digital wheel and instantly receive an extra discount of 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, 6% or 8% off. It keeps the fun of “deal hunting” while still rewarding rational planners.

3. Tiered savings for bigger builds (Nov. 20 – Dec. 7)

For those building a full system or stocking up for multiple vehicles and uses, Power Queen offers tiered discounts:

• 5% off orders over $500

• 6% off orders over $800

• 8% off orders over $1,000

This structure lowers the effective cost per watt-hour for customers who commit to a more complete energy upgrade.

4. Black Friday Day Exclusive – Buy 4, Get 1 Free (Nov. 28)

On Black Friday Day itself, Power Queen adds a high-impact bonus for large buyers:

Purchase 4 batteries on Black Friday Day and be entered to receive 1 additional battery free.

Prizes include:

• Two 12V 125Ah Group27 Bluetooth batteries

• Two 12V 300Ah batteries

• One 12V 100Ah base battery

For families, small operators or groups of friends who are upgrading together, this can significantly shift the economics of a long-term power plan.

Three Best-Selling Models Cover the Essentials

To help customers “plan ahead” without feeling overwhelmed, Power Queen is spotlighting three best-selling solutions that cover the most common use cases.

1. 12V 300Ah Lithium Battery – Home Backup & Campers

Price: $455.99

A high-capacity 12V 300Ah lithium battery that can serve as the backbone for:

• Home backup systems, including multi-pack configurations for larger storage

• RV setups that need strong capacity and more energy for long trips, powering fridges, lights, electronics and essential devices over multiple nights





2. 12V 125Ah Group27 Smart Lithium Battery – Campers & Trolling Motors

Price: $229.99

Designed as a Group 27 lithium battery for longer run time, less weight than comparable lead-acid setups, and far fewer surprises on the water and on the road:

• Group 27 footprint for easy drop-in replacement

• Around 25% more capacity than many conventional group 27 deep-cycle batteries

• Smart Bluetooth monitoring, so users can check remaining capacity, voltage and status from a smartphone





3. 24V 50Ah Smart Lithium Battery & 36V 50Ah Smart Lithium Battery – Higher-Voltage Trolling Motors

Prices: $219.99 (24V 50Ah), $319.99 (36V 50Ah)

For users who prefer clean, single-pack solutions instead of wiring multiple 12V batteries in series:

• Both packs feature smart Bluetooth monitoring and low-temperature support

• Provide compact, efficient options for 24V and 36V trolling motor systems and other higher-voltage applications

By simplifying wiring and reducing connection points, these batteries help cut down on failure risks while giving users more visibility into their power system.





As inflation, energy concerns and lifestyle changes push more households toward RVs, boats and home backup systems, there is growing demand for innovative storage solutions with long-term economic advantages, not just big brand names.

Power Queen’s strategy is simple:

Focus on core battery performance, safety and durability

Offer Green Sustainable Energy at a price point that makes lithium realistic for more people

Build trust over time, one satisfied user at a time, now already over a million customers and counting.



Turn this year’s deal into many years of green, sustainable energy. Get the Power Queen Black Friday sale HERE.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a family-oriented LiFePO4 battery brand, inspired by strength, care, and a sustainable lifestyle.

Power Queen stands for innovative energy storage solutions with long-term economic benefits, delivering safe and dependable power for campers, boat owners, and households who rely on trusted energy wherever life takes them.

