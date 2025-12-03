Power Queen Group27 12V 125Ah Battery Sets New Sales Records, Backed by Easy Installation and Extended Runtime

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As outdoor camping, RV travel, marine power systems, and home energy storage continue to grow in popularity, consumers are placing increasing demands on batteries for higher capacity, enhanced safety, smart monitoring, and long-term reliability. In April, Power Queen—a leading innovator in LiFePO 4 lithium technology—introduced the 12V 125Ah Group27 Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery. With its extended runtime, easy installation, Bluetooth smart monitoring, and comprehensive protection features, the battery quickly gained strong market approval. Since August, sales have continued to climb, with October sales up 245% compared to August—a record high—making it a preferred choice for RV owners, marine users, off-grid homeowners, and farm equipment operators.

Two Core Highlights for a Better Energy Experience

Upgraded Capacity for Longer Runtime



Power Queen continues to innovate to meet users’ evolving demands. Compared with traditional 12V 100Ah batteries, the Power Queen model delivers 125Ah in the same Group27 footprint, offering about 25% more capacity and an additional 320Wh of usable energy. This means longer comfort time, stronger off-grid independence, and reduced range anxiety. Power Queen is one of the few brands in the market offering a true 125Ah capacity within standard Group27 dimensions.

Industry-Standard Group27 Design for Hassle-Free Installation



When upgrading from lead-acid to lithium, users who previously relied on Group27 batteries often face size compatibility challenges: Group24 batteries are too small and require extra securing, while Group31 batteries are too large for existing battery boxes, making replacements more complex and technical. The Power Queen 12V 125Ah Group27 Deep Cycle Battery adopts the industry-standard Group27 size, allowing users to replace their lead-acid batteries directly without any modifications. It is widely compatible with RVs, camping setups, off-grid systems, home backup power, 30 – 70 lb trolling motors, and solar systems—offering a truly “plug-and-play” experience and making installation easier than ever.

Additional Performance Advantages for Real-World Demands

20+ Safety Protections



Equipped with Power Queen’s self-developed high-precision, fast-response Battery Management System (BMS), the 12V 125Ah Group27 battery includes protections against overcharge, over-discharge, over-current, short circuit, and high temperature. It also offers low-temperature charging and discharging protection: charging stops below 0°C, and discharging stops below –20°C to prevent cell damage, ensuring stable operation even in winter or extreme cold conditions. A built-in pre-charge function ensures compatibility with nearly all inverters, and after an overload protection event, the battery automatically recovers within 30 seconds—making operation safer and more user-friendly.

Smart Bluetooth Monitoring



Traditional lead-acid and non-monitored battery setups often make it difficult for users to track remaining energy or system health—increasing the risk of unexpected power loss. The Power Queen 12V 125Ah Group27 Smart Battery integrates Bluetooth 5.0, giving users real-time access to key metrics such as remaining capacity, voltage, current, power, temperature, cycle count, and operating status—all from a mobile app, with no additional meters required. Whether on long RV road trips or off-grid adventures, users can plan confidently ahead and stay powered throughout their journey.

Ultra-Long Cycle Life



Built with EV-grade LiFePO 4 cells, the Power Queen 12V 125Ah Group27 battery delivers up to 15,000 cycles and more than 10 years of service life, far outperforming lead-acid batteries that typically last 2 – 3 years or 200 – 500 cycles. A single unit provides the usable energy equivalent of 2.6 traditional 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries, offering outstanding long-term value.

IP65 Dustproof & Waterproof Protection



Outdoor environments demand reliability in the face of heavy rain, humidity, dust, and salty coastal air. The Power Queen 12V 125Ah Group27 Smart Lithium Battery is IP65 dustproof and waterproof certified, ensuring consistent performance during rainy camping trips, coastal fishing excursions, and hot, humid storage conditions. It is a dependable choice for RV and marine users who spend extended time outdoors in unpredictable environments.

Power Queen remains committed to putting the user experience first. Through advanced manufacturing and large-scale production, the company is making LiFePO4 batteries more accessible while maintaining exceptional quality and performance. The record-breaking sales of the 12V 125Ah Group27 battery underscore consumers’ growing confidence in Power Queen’s high-quality energy storage solutions. Looking ahead, Power Queen will continue promoting clean energy adoption and providing users worldwide with a more flexible, safer, and truly worry-free power experience.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a leading innovator in LiFePO4 lithium batteries, known for delivering cutting-edge technology and outstanding value. Dedicated to innovation and quality, Power Queen specializes in high-performance energy solutions for various applications, including RVs, boat trailer motors, and solar storage.

With over a decade of experience in the battery industry, Power Queen is at the forefront of advancing lithium iron phosphate battery technology. Beyond offering LiFePO4 batteries, the company is pioneering comprehensive energy solutions for the future.

Learn More

Company: PowerQueen USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://ipowerqueen.com/

Contact: service@ipowerqueen.com

Contact Person: Willa Zhang

Subscribe:

https://www.facebook.com/powerqueen.official

https://www.instagram.com/powerqueenbattery/

https://www.youtube.com/@powerqueenbattery

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b44fc0c-3d59-4e01-afb3-b0c0470d5317

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd17795e-35a7-44c7-85e1-57a11715eada

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81c94a2e-4934-4874-9e87-754732f0bb99

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e7d633e-0914-4d2e-bd56-f7ac35b2393e