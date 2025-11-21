DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of WEL Companies, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at WEL Companies, Inc. (“WEL”). WEL learned of a data breach on or about January 31, 2025.

About WEL Companies, Inc.

WEL Companies is a family-owned Wisconsin carrier offering refrigerated transport and other logistics services.

What happened?

On or about January 31, 2025, WEL detected unusual activity on its computer network. An investigation was promptly initiated, revealing that an unauthorized third party may have accessed or acquired certain data. This data potentially included personal details such as names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and non-U.S. national ID numbers. Up to 122,960 individuals might have been impacted by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding WEL, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the WEL data breach.

