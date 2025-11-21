Pediatric Occupational Therapy Expert Kathy Schleifer of Pueblo Explains 10 Signs Your Child May Benefit from Occupational Therapy for HelloNation

PUEBLO, Colo., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can parents tell when their child’s daily struggles might point to a deeper developmental challenge? A HelloNation article explores this question through the expertise of Kathy Schleifer of Pueblo Pediatric Therapy Center. The article highlights how pediatric occupational therapy in Pueblo supports children who experience difficulty with basic routines, sensory challenges, or fine motor tasks.

Pediatric occupational therapy professionals like Schleifer help families recognize when common frustrations—such as trouble with handwriting, using utensils, or getting dressed—may signal the need for additional support. The article explains that while every child develops at their own pace, ongoing difficulty with coordination or sensory processing can affect confidence and participation in school, home, and play activities.

According to the HelloNation feature, an occupational therapy evaluation helps families understand whether these challenges fall within typical developmental ranges or indicate underlying concerns for their child. By assessing how a child processes sensory information, manages movement, and performs daily living skills, therapists can create personalized intervention plans that foster independence and emotional growth. Schleifer emphasizes that pediatric occupational therapy provides children and parents with clear direction and tools for improvement.

For example, a child who resists certain textures in clothing or becomes overwhelmed in noisy environments might benefit from structured sensory-based play. Schleifer notes that therapy often includes fun, purposeful activities designed to strengthen motor skills while easing anxiety. Play-based approaches such as obstacle courses, art projects, and movement games build strength and coordination in ways that feel enjoyable for children.

The HelloNation article explains that occupational therapists focus on building daily living skills that matter most to families. These skills include dressing, feeding, writing, and social interaction. By turning these goals into play, children stay motivated while learning strategies that apply to home and school life. Schleifer and her team understand that a child’s confidence often grows when therapy connects physical progress with emotional success.

One of the most valuable aspects of pediatric occupational therapy that families in Pueblo discover is its emphasis on sensory processing and emotional regulation. Children who struggle to stay calm, handle transitions, or tolerate certain environments may be reacting to how their sensory systems interpret information. The HelloNation article points out that learning to process sights, sounds, and textures effectively can make a dramatic difference in a child’s ability to focus and engage.

In addition to sensory challenges, Schleifer notes that fine motor skills play a key role in child development. When children find it difficult to button a shirt, cut with scissors, or catch a ball, occupational therapy activities can help strengthen the small muscles and coordination needed for success. Through structured games and repetition, these improvements carry over into classroom performance and everyday routines.

An occupational therapy evaluation is often the first step for families who are unsure whether their child needs support. Schleifer encourages parents to seek guidance early, as understanding a child’s strengths and challenges can prevent frustration and boost self-esteem. By combining professional insight with family involvement, therapy plans become more meaningful and effective.

The HelloNation piece also highlights the broader benefits of therapy for both children and parents. When a child gains independence in daily living skills, the entire household experiences less stress. Morning routines become smoother, school days feel more productive, and children participate more confidently in community activities. Schleifer’s approach for families in Pueblo focuses not only on improving ability but also on nurturing self-assurance.

Parents who engage in therapy sessions alongside their child often learn techniques they can continue at home. These consistent routines reinforce progress and encourage a sense of teamwork within the family. The HelloNation article underscores that pediatric occupational therapy is about more than treatment—it’s about helping children and families thrive together through understanding, patience, and targeted support.

