Roofing Expert Art Tolsma of Holland Explains What Causes Roof Leaks During Michigan Winters for HelloNation

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do roof leaks seem to appear so often during Michigan’s coldest months? According to a HelloNation article , the reason is not always due to roof failure, but rather a hidden process that happens when heat meets ice on Michigan roofs. Roofing Expert Art Tolsma of TNT Roofing Inc in Holland explains that understanding the science behind these winter roof leaks can help homeowners prevent them before costly damage sets in.

The article reveals that one of the most common causes of winter roof leaks is the formation of ice dams. These occur when heat from inside a home escapes through the attic, warming the roof deck from below. Snow that sits on top of the roof begins to melt, even when the air outside remains well below freezing. The melted snow runs downward until it reaches the colder eaves, where it refreezes and gradually builds up into a ridge of ice.

As this ridge thickens, melted water collects behind it. With no clear path to drain off, that water seeps beneath shingles, leading to roof leaks that appear inside the home. Art Tolsma notes that this problem is especially noticeable during Michigan’s regular freeze and thaw cycles, when melting and refreezing happen day after day.

In homes across Michigan, attic ventilation and insulation play a crucial role in preventing these issues. Good attic ventilation allows cold outdoor air to circulate evenly beneath the roof deck. This consistent airflow helps maintain a stable surface temperature across the roof, reducing the chances of uneven melting that leads to ice dams. Proper insulation, on the other hand, keeps heat where it belongs, inside the living areas of the home rather than escaping upward into the attic.

The article emphasizes that winter roof leaks can often be prevented by identifying and sealing small openings that allow heat to escape. Gaps around exhaust fans, chimneys, and attic access doors are common culprits. Over time, even tiny leaks of warm air can be enough to trigger the freeze and thaw pattern that causes roof leaks. Homeowners who take time to seal these gaps and check insulation levels often notice fewer winter roof leaks in subsequent seasons.

Art Tolsma points out that the type and slope of a roof can also influence how ice dams form. Michigan roofs with low slopes tend to retain snow for longer periods, allowing meltwater more time to refreeze. Poorly ventilated roof systems further increase the risk. Once ice dams begin to form, they can trap melted snow behind them, which eventually pushes water back under shingles and into the attic. This water can damage insulation, weaken wood framing, and stain interior ceilings or walls.

Tolsma’s experience in roof repair across Holland and neighboring Michigan communities shows that the early signs of ice dams are often overlooked. Homeowners may not notice a problem until water begins dripping indoors. By then, the underlying damage may already have spread. Regular inspections, especially before and during the winter season, can identify vulnerable areas and allow for roof repair before leaks occur.

The HelloNation article underscores that not all winter roof leaks are the result of poor roofing materials or workmanship. Instead, they are often symptoms of heat loss and poor attic ventilation working together during the freeze and thaw cycles that Michigan is known for. Recognizing this distinction helps homeowners approach roof repair with a clearer understanding of what actually needs to be fixed.

Simple maintenance practices can go a long way toward avoiding expensive damage. Keeping gutters clean allows melting snow to drain freely rather than backing up under ice. Ensuring attic vents remain unobstructed helps air flow evenly through the space. When paired with proper insulation, these steps help prevent ice dams from forming in the first place.

TNT Roofing Inc has long advised Holland residents that winter roof leaks are preventable with the right attention to attic ventilation, insulation, and consistent roof inspection. According to Tolsma, a combination of small improvements made before heavy snow arrives can protect Michigan roofs all winter long. Regularly checking for signs of ice buildup and ensuring balanced airflow within the attic are both essential parts of any winter roof maintenance plan.

Homeowners who understand the connection between attic temperature, insulation, and roof performance can better prepare their homes for Michigan’s challenging climate. By keeping warm air where it belongs and allowing cold air to circulate under the roof, they can prevent the cycle of melting and refreezing that leads to roof leaks.

Ultimately, the article makes clear that winter roof leaks do not necessarily indicate structural failure. They signal a need for better temperature control, proper attic ventilation, and effective insulation. Addressing these root causes early can spare homeowners the stress of mid-winter roof repair and protect their investment over time.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bb81bfa-c662-425b-bae8-14181e20b418