Societe Generale: New description of the share buy-back programme and report on the purchases performed

NEW DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME AND REPORT ON THE PURCHASES PERFORMED

Regulated Information

Paris, 21 November 2025

As announced on Monday 17 November 2025, Societe Generale started on Wednesday 19 November 2025 a EUR 1 billion share buy-back for cancellation purpose.

Buy-backs on 19 and 20 November 2025 which represented 1,056,447 shares (see report below), have been executed pursuant to the description of the share buy-back programme relating to the 22nd resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 22 May 2024. As of 20 November 2025, Societe Generale has completed 6.1% of its share buy-back programme, representing 0.1%* of its share capital.

As announced, the buy-backs performed as from 21 November 2025 will be executed based on the new description of the share buy-back programme (see below) relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

* Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 766,894,786 shares comprising the current share capital.

DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

AUTHORISED BY THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING DATED 20 MAY 2025

This description is drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Article 241-2-I of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (“Autorité des marches financiers”) and is available below.

1. Purposes of the share buy-back programme

The Combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2025, by its 19th resolution, has renewed Societe Generale’s authorisation to buy its own shares so it can:

grant, cover and honour any free shares allocation plan, employee savings plan and any form of allocation for the benefit of employees and company officers of the Company or affiliated companies under the conditions defined by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions;

cancel them;

deliver shares upon the exercise of rights attached to securities giving access to the Company’s share capital;

hold and subsequently deliver shares as payment or exchange as part of Group’s external growth transactions such as merger, spin-off or asset contribution transactions;

allow an investment services provider to trade in the Company’s shares as part of a liquidity agreement compliant with the regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”).





2. Maximum amount allocated to the share buy-back programme, maximum number and characteristics of shares, maximum purchase price

The resolution approved by the General Meeting provides that Societe Generale can purchase its ordinary shares up to 10% of the total number of shares.

Within the framework of the share buy-back programme authorised by the Combined General Meeting and given the current share capital, the Company could purchase a theoretical maximum number of 76,689,478 shares representing 10% of its share capital.

The maximum purchase price having been set by the said Assembly at EUR 75 per share, the potential maximum amount allocated to the programme is EUR 5,751,710,850.

This maximum amount is likely to change in case of transactions impacting its share capital. In addition, in application of the regulation, the number of shares directly owned by Societe Generale may not exceed, at any time, 10% of the share capital. Thus, at midnight (Paris time) on November 20, 2025, Societe Generale directly owning 2,407,225 ordinary shares, representing 0.3% of its share capital, Societe Generale may acquire on the date of this description 74,282,253 shares representing 9.7% of its share capital, i.e. a maximum theoretical amount to date of EUR 5,571,168,975 based on the maximum repurchase price of EUR 75 per share.

3. Duration of the share buy-back programme

The Combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2025 has set the duration of the authorisation for the Company to buy its own shares at 18 months from the date of the General Meeting, i.e. until 20 November 2026.

4. Fulfillment of prudential requirements

The Board of Directors will ensure that the execution of these buy-backs will be carried out in accordance with prudential requirements as defined by the regulation and the European Central Bank.

PURCHASES PERFORMED BY SOCIETE GENERALE DURING THE PERIOD

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures)

Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations, including from the ECB. These buy-backs are carried out in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by the description of the share buy-back programme of 17 May 2024 relating to the 22nd resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 22 May 2024.

They are performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Purchases performed during the period from 19 to 20 November 2025 are described below.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 19 to 20 November 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19-Nov-25 FR0000130809 349,743 56.7948 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19-Nov-25 FR0000130809 149,918 56.7082 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19-Nov-25 FR0000130809 25,000 56.6945 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19-Nov-25 FR0000130809 25,000 56.6975 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20-Nov-25 FR0000130809 286,786 57.8178 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20-Nov-25 FR0000130809 165,000 57.8118 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20-Nov-25 FR0000130809 27,500 57.8137 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20-Nov-25 FR0000130809 27,500 57.8125 AQEU TOTAL 1,056,447 57.2674

Societe Generale



