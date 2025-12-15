Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 15 December 2025

As of 12 December 2025, Societe Generale has repurchased 1.0% of its capital and has completed 44.7% of the previously announced EUR 1 billion share buy-back*.

The purchases performed from 8 to 12 December 2025 are described below.

* Societe Generale announced on 17 November 2025 the launch of a new additional EUR 1bn share buy-back and published on 21 November 2025 morning the new description of the share buy-back programme relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 8 to 12 December 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 8-Dec-25 FR0000130809 203,902 62.0151 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 8-Dec-25 FR0000130809 70,027 61.7793 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 8-Dec-25 FR0000130809 6,636 61.7063 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 8-Dec-25 FR0000130809 7,435 61.6937 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Dec-25 FR0000130809 178,725 62.8749 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Dec-25 FR0000130809 142,831 62.8169 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Dec-25 FR0000130809 21,202 62.7778 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Dec-25 FR0000130809 21,242 62.7832 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Dec-25 FR0000130809 200,312 63.3758 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Dec-25 FR0000130809 108,267 63.3136 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Dec-25 FR0000130809 15,471 63.1981 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Dec-25 FR0000130809 21,100 63.1954 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Dec-25 FR0000130809 147,522 63.7882 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Dec-25 FR0000130809 44,762 63.5990 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Dec-25 FR0000130809 4,853 63.4630 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Dec-25 FR0000130809 4,863 63.4676 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Dec-25 FR0000130809 343,276 64.5526 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Dec-25 FR0000130809 185,000 64.5591 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Dec-25 FR0000130809 20,000 64.5107 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Dec-25 FR0000130809 20,000 64.4999 AQEU TOTAL 1,767,426 63.4431

