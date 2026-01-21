Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 21 January 2026

As of 21 January 2026, Societe Generale has completed 85% of the previously announced EUR 1 billion share buy-back*.

The purchases performed from 12 to 21 January 2026 are described below.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

* Societe Generale announced on 17 November 2025 the launch of a new additional EUR 1bn share buy-back and published on 21 November 2025 morning the new description of the share buy-back programme relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 12 to 21 January 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/01/2026 FR0000130809 233,000 68.9260 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/01/2026 FR0000130809 98,000 68.8091 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/01/2026 FR0000130809 10,000 68.7143 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/01/2026 FR0000130809 12,000 68.8005 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/01/2026 FR0000130809 183,901 69.6699 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/01/2026 FR0000130809 132,544 69.6067 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/01/2026 FR0000130809 15,000 69.6422 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/01/2026 FR0000130809 20,000 69.5594 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/01/2026 FR0000130809 202,335 70.8530 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/01/2026 FR0000130809 112,665 70.7841 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/01/2026 FR0000130809 15,000 70.7925 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/01/2026 FR0000130809 15,000 70.7644 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 15/01/2026 FR0000130809 213,000 71.0681 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 15/01/2026 FR0000130809 100,000 70.9622 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 15/01/2026 FR0000130809 15,000 70.9773 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 15/01/2026 FR0000130809 15,000 70.9756 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16/01/2026 FR0000130809 164,000 70.5283 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16/01/2026 FR0000130809 155,000 70.4788 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16/01/2026 FR0000130809 15,000 70.5076 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16/01/2026 FR0000130809 15,000 70.4783 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19/01/2026 FR0000130809 225,000 68.8850 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19/01/2026 FR0000130809 100,000 68.7659 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19/01/2026 FR0000130809 14,000 68.7615 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19/01/2026 FR0000130809 14,000 68.7674 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20/01/2026 FR0000130809 169,055 68.8424 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20/01/2026 FR0000130809 140,983 68.8161 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20/01/2026 FR0000130809 22,195 68.8108 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20/01/2026 FR0000130809 22,467 68.8195 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/01/2026 FR0000130809 173,184 68.3609 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/01/2026 FR0000130809 100,225 68.3227 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/01/2026 FR0000130809 13,667 68.2962 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/01/2026 FR0000130809 13,203 68.2924 AQEU TOTAL 2,749,424 69.6252

