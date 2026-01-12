Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 12 January 2026

As of 9 January 2026, Societe Generale has repurchased 1.7% of its capital and has completed 80.9% of the previously announced EUR 1 billion share buy-back*.

The purchases performed from 5 to 9 January 2026 are described below.

* Societe Generale announced on 17 November 2025 the launch of a new additional EUR 1bn share buy-back and published on 21 November 2025 morning the new description of the share buy-back programme relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 5 to 9 January 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 05/01/2026 FR0000130809 206 000 70,1983 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 05/01/2026 FR0000130809 114 000 70,0586 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 05/01/2026 FR0000130809 14 000 70,1435 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 05/01/2026 FR0000130809 13 000 70,0923 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 06/01/2026 FR0000130809 218 000 70,1200 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 06/01/2026 FR0000130809 110 000 70,0467 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 06/01/2026 FR0000130809 10 000 70,0488 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 06/01/2026 FR0000130809 10 000 70,0633 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 07/01/2026 FR0000130809 183 987 69,9491 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 07/01/2026 FR0000130809 129 717 69,8881 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 07/01/2026 FR0000130809 17 679 69,9280 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 07/01/2026 FR0000130809 19 617 69,9039 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 08/01/2026 FR0000130809 228 864 69,9940 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 08/01/2026 FR0000130809 98 636 69,9940 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 08/01/2026 FR0000130809 10 000 69,9120 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 08/01/2026 FR0000130809 10 000 69,9032 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/01/2026 FR0000130809 196 756 68,9955 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/01/2026 FR0000130809 120 000 68,9118 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/01/2026 FR0000130809 19 244 68,9554 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/01/2026 FR0000130809 15 000 68,8842 AQEU TOTAL 1 744 500 69,8207

