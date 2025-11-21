Bitget Wallet Adds Gas-Free Transactions on Sei Network





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading everyday finance app, has expanded its gas-free transaction program to Sei, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built for parallel execution and high throughput. The integration allows Bitget Wallet users to perform up to three free transfers and three free swaps per day on Sei, with gas fees automatically subsidized by the wallet.

This marks Sei as the seventh network supported in Bitget Wallet's gas-free infrastructure, following Solana, Tron, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, and Morph. The program is part of Bitget Wallet's broader initiative to simplify onchain usability by reducing network gas fees — a common barrier for mainstream adoption.

"Gas fees remain one of the biggest user experience roadblocks in Web3," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Our goal is to make the wallet experience as intuitive as Web2, and Sei's speed and design make it a natural fit for our gas-free expansion. This integration is a step forward in creating seamless self-custody experiences across chains."

Bitget Wallet's gas-free program complements its gas abstraction architecture, which supports stablecoin gas payments via EIP-7702 and proprietary relayers across nine blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Optimism, Solana, TRON, and others. By eliminating the need to pre-fund native gas tokens, Bitget Wallet enables users to transact using USDT, USDC, or its native token BGB, directly at the point of execution.

Support for additional ecosystems is under active development as Bitget Wallet continues to scale its infrastructure to support a fully abstracted, multi-chain future.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's official channels.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to buy/sell, trade, earn, and spend crypto seamlessly. Users can explore millions of assets, grow their wealth, and make everyday payments — all while maintaining full ownership of their funds, safeguarded by advanced security and a $700 million protection fund. Bitget Wallet embodies the vision of Crypto for Everyone — empowering people to access faster, fairer, and borderless financial opportunities.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d86027b1-9a7f-4732-92b5-097c26470977