Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions November 21, 2025, at 11.30 EET

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Mikael Laine

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikael Eino Pekka Laine

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 131109/5/4

Transaction date: 2025-11-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 269 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(2): Volume: 662 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(3): Volume: 127 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 164 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(5): Volume: 118 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 128 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(7): Volume: 121 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(8): Volume: 280 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(10): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(11): Volume: 452 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

(12): Volume: 256 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

(13): Volume: 910 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(14): Volume: 81 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(15): Volume: 232 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(16): Volume: 785 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(17): Volume: 146 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(18): Volume: 784 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(19): Volume: 154 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(20): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(21): Volume: 268 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(22): Volume: 123 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(23): Volume: 114 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(24): Volume: 117 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(25): Volume: 125 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(26): Volume: 131 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(27): Volume: 756 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(28): Volume: 125 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(29): Volume: 246 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(30): Volume: 488 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(31): Volume: 253 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(32): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(33): Volume: 170 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

Aggregated transactions (33):

Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 6.66405 EUR









Aspo Plc

Erkka Repo

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com









For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com









