MEXC Launches Ethereum Eco Month with $1 Million Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of Ethereum Eco Month. Running from November 20 to December 24, 2025, the campaign features a $1 million prize pool and offers participants opportunities to win premium rewards including a 1-ounce gold bar, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, and 0.1 ETH , alongside 0-fee trading and staking yields of up to 600% APR.

The campaign includes five events designed for various trading preferences and experience levels.

Event 1: 0 Trading Fee

Spot 0-Fee Period ( ETH/USDT , ETH/USDC ): Nov 20, 2025, 8:00 (UTC) – Dec 24, 2025, 8:00 (UTC)

Futures 0-Fee Period (ETHUSDT, ETHUSDC, ETHUSD): Nov 20, 2025, 8:00 (UTC) – Nov 31, 2025, 16:00 (UTC)

For futures trading, the zero-fee benefit applies to cumulative volumes up to 10 million USDT, after which standard fees resume. This benefit may not apply, or may only partially apply, to users in certain countries or regions.

Event 2: Ethereum Spinfest

Participants complete tasks to earn spin opportunities for a chance to win from a $200,000 reward pool. Prizes include a 1-ounce gold bar, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, and 0.1 ETH.

Event 3: Stake ETH for Up to 600% APR (New Users Exclusive)

New users can access an exclusive staking offer with returns up to 600% APR over three days. Staking amounts range from 0.03 to 0.1 ETH per user, with Advanced KYC verification required. Slots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 4: Trade Spot to Share 100,000 USDT

New users who make a net deposit of 100 USDT or 100 USDC and complete 100 USDT in ETH spot trading will receive 10 USDT, available to the first 5,000 participants. Those completing the deposit via fiat or P2P channels will also receive an additional 20 USDT futures bonus, limited to 1,000 users.

Separately, users who achieve at least 10,000 USDT in ETH spot trading volume during the event will share a 50,000 USDT prize pool proportionally, with individual rewards capped at 200 USDT.

Event 5: Trade Futures to Share 200,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

The event features two tasks. New futures traders can earn bonuses from a 100,000 USDT pool by reaching volume milestones: 3 USDT for 500 USDT in trading volume and 10 USDT for 1,000 USDT. A separate leaderboard competition distributes rewards to traders who achieve at least 500,000 USDT in cumulative ETH futures volume. Both new and existing users qualify for the leaderboard, and participants can earn rewards from both tasks simultaneously.

For full details, please visit the Ethereum Eco Month page on MEXC.

