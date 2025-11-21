This New DeFi Crypto Reaches 18,200 Investors as Phase 6 Heads Toward Phase 6 100% Sellout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new rush is forming in the market as one DeFi crypto continues to move faster than expected. Many traders are watching it closely because the current presale stage is approaching its final allocation. Interest is rising, activity is climbing and early top crypto buyers now believe the window is getting smaller each day. The numbers behind the project are growing, but the full picture is only clear once you understand what is happening inside the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ecosystem. The latest momentum suggests that this moment may not last long.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a new crypto project designed to bring a clear structure to on-chain lending. It aims to make the process simple and reliable for every user. The team has been building a system where lenders, borrowers and liquidity providers can interact safely. This goal attracted a growing audience, and the project now reports more than 18,200 holders. Funding continues to rise as investors move toward a token that is still in its early price range. More than $18.9 million has already been raised. Each update brings more attention because the project shows steady progress and fast adoption.

The current token price sits at $0.035. Mutuum Finance began its journey in early 2025 at $0.01 during Phase 1. Since then, the price has increased 250%. Buyers enter at a steady pace because Phase 6 is already close to full allocation. Only a small amount of tokens remains at this stage. Once they run out, the next stage will raise the price again. Traders know the official launch price will be $0.06. This creates urgency because the gap between current pricing and launch is clear. Many traders want to secure a better position before the next increase.

The 24-hour leaderboard adds even more activity. Each day, the top participant receives $500 worth of MUTM. This daily reward attracts buyers who want to compete for a higher position and secure extra tokens. It keeps the presale active from the first hour to the last and sends a strong message to new participants who see continuous engagement.

More than 820 million tokens have already been purchased during the presale. Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion tokens, and 45.5% of that supply is allocated to the presale. This equals around 1.82 billion MUTM. This structure helps buyers understand exactly how much of the supply is available at early stages. The payment process has also been simplified. Users can buy MUTM directly with card payments, which helped bring in participants who wanted fast access without extra steps. This played a major role in widening the holder base and speeding up the pace of each presale phase.

V1 Launch

Mutuum Finance is also working on the next major step in its roadmap. The V1 protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This release includes the core lending pool, the mtToken system, the debt engine and the liquidation bot. These parts form the foundation of the full lending platform. Buyers track this step closely because a working product often leads to stronger momentum in the months that follow.





Mutuum Finance follows a dual lending structure. Lenders supply assets and receive mtTokens that grow in value as interest builds in the main liquidity pool. Borrowers open positions backed by collateral through isolated lending positions. Every position follows clear risk rules such as loan to value limits and liquidation triggers. This approach makes the system simple for new users and safe for those lending assets. The design focuses on on-chain control, transparent rules and predictable mechanics. It also positions the project within the group of top crypto protocols that aim to solve common challenges in DeFi lending.

The buy-and-distribute model strengthens long-term demand. When the platform generates revenue from borrowing, part of that revenue is used to buy MUTM from the open market. The purchased tokens are redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This supports steady buying activity and rewards early supporters. Many traders see this feature as an important factor because it connects platform activity with token demand.

Security and Community

Security is another major point. The project completed a full CertiK audit (90/100 token scan score), which ranked well and confirmed the code structure across the protocol. Mutuum Finance also introduced a $50,000 bug bounty program. This shows that the team wants to identify any possible issues before the full release. Investors watch these steps because trust often begins with clear security measures.

Mutuum Finance is preparing more additions that will shape its long-term potential. The team has confirmed a stablecoin that will be minted and burned based on demand. This stablecoin will support lending activity and help keep liquidity active during all market conditions. This structure adds stability and brings an internal economic layer to the system.

The oracle infrastructure will use reliable feeds to support accurate pricing. Lending systems require precise data to keep liquidations fair and reliable. Traders appreciate this focus because oracles remain one of the most important parts of any DeFi protocol. These upgrades help position Mutuum Finance as a new crypto that takes security and reliability seriously.

Phase 6 Almost Sold Out

Phase 6 moving toward full allocation is creating stronger urgency now. With only a small amount left at the $0.035 price level, buyers know the next stage will increase the price. Many traders expect the remaining supply to disappear sooner rather than later. This is why the project is now listed among the most active DeFi crypto launches of 2025. Each passing day reduces the available allocation and increases the chance of a phase finish.

Whale participation has increased as well. Larger buyers often wait until deeper stages of a presale to confirm trust in the project. Once a few phases are complete, the risk becomes clearer and early progress is easier to measure. Recent whale activity signals that the project has reached that point. Their entries have helped accelerate the pace of Phase 6 even further.

The next milestone will be the transition into Phase 7 once the remaining tokens run out. Many investors believe that once Phase 6 closes, demand could continue to climb as the project moves closer to its testnet release. This combination of rising adoption, strong progress and clear utility has created a sense of urgency across the community.

Mutuum Finance has become one of the most discussed new crypto projects under $0.05 because it offers a mix of early value, strong development progress and fast-moving demand. As Phase 6 reaches the final part of its allocation, buyers now see a narrow opportunity before the next price increase. The momentum behind this presale has been building for months, and the final moments of each phase often move faster than expected. Now that Phase 6 is nearing completion, the urgency is stronger than ever.