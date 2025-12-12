New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Roadmap Phase 2 Progress as User Base Grows Past 18,500

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a DeFi crypto project focused on building a decentralized lending protocol, has released an update confirming continued progress through Roadmap Phase 2. The team also reports that the project’s user base has now grown beyond 18,500, reflecting steady expansion as development moves toward the upcoming V1 testnet scheduled for Q4 2025.





Mutuum Finance’s Development

Mutuum Finance is developing a system designed to support structured borrowing and lending within the DeFi altcoin sector. The protocol uses two lending environments that work together. The first environment allows users to supply assets such as ETH or USDT. In return, they receive mtTokens. These mtTokens increase in value when borrowers repay interest. The goal is to create predictable and transparent yield for users who participate in the lending pool.

The second lending environment supports borrowing activity with interest that adjusts based on liquidity. When liquidity is strong, borrowing remains more affordable. When liquidity tightens, borrowing becomes more costly. Loan-to-value rules help manage collateral risk. If collateral falls too much, liquidation may occur. A liquidator repays part of the loan and receives collateral at a reduced value. This system helps maintain stability during market changes.

The team states that both environments are central to Mutuum Finance’s long-term design. They allow the protocol to support a range of user needs while keeping lending flow predictable, which is important for a project preparing to scale.

Growing User Base and Funding Progress

Mutuum Finance has passed 18,500 holders, showing continued interest as the project moves through its roadmap. The team reports $19.250M raised so far. This steady participation is seen as a key part of the project’s development because broader distribution of users helps strengthen liquidity before the system becomes active.

The token began in early 2025 at $0.01. It is now priced at $0.035, a rise that reflects growing interest as the project approaches the testnet launch. The team notes that this increase has been driven by consistent development updates and expanding community participation.

Token Allocation and Participation Tools

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion, which equals 45.5%, were allocated for the presale. More than 815 million tokens have been purchased to date. According to the team, this distribution helps ensure that a large portion of the token supply is held by early users.

Phase 6 of the allocation is now more than 96% complete. As a result, only a small amount of the current pricing window remains active. Once Phase 6 closes, the project will move to the next pricing round.





The platform also offers a 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily contributor receives $500 MUTM. This system helps maintain day-to-day engagement. In addition, Mutuum Finance supports card payment, allowing new users to join without complicated onboarding steps.

Stablecoin Development and Layer-2 Integration

Mutuum Finance is preparing a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by borrower interest. Stablecoins are important for lending platforms because they create more predictable borrowing conditions. They also increase liquidity and reduce exposure to price swings. The team expects the stablecoin to support lending pairs once V1 becomes active.

Layer-2 integration is also part of the roadmap. The team plans to expand Mutuum Finance onto L2 networks to improve speed and reduce transaction costs. Lending systems benefit from fast settlement because collateral checks and liquidation steps need to update quickly. L2 deployment will help the protocol operate more smoothly as activity grows. These additions place Mutuum Finance in a stronger position as a next crypto entry preparing for long-term scalability.

Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score. This audit reviewed contract behavior, token logic and potential risks. Halborn Security is performing a deeper analysis of the protocol. This includes testing interest calculations, collateral rules, liquidation mechanics and system interaction across different scenarios.

A $50,000 bug bounty is active to support extra layers of testing. The team states that security is one of the most important parts of development, especially for lending protocols that manage collateral and loan behavior.

V1 Launch Timeline and Roadmap Alignment

Mutuum Finance confirmed that the V1 testnet remains on schedule for Q4 2025. V1 will include the lending pool, mtTokens, liquidation tools and the debt engine. ETH and USDT will be supported first. Users will be able to test borrowing functions, view collateral behavior and monitor mtToken growth.

Phase 2 development has involved refining contract logic, adjusting interest behavior, testing liquidation flow and improving interface layout. For the next phase, the team plans to finalize documentation, prepare user guides and conduct broader testing with internal tools.

These steps indicate that Mutuum Finance is preparing for the transition from development to active usage. Mutuum Finance also plans to release additional updates as development moves toward public testing later this year.