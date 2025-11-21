T1 Energy CEO Discusses Energy Dominance with Vice President JD Vance

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) Chairman and CEO Dan Barcelo held a discussion with U.S. Vice President JD Vance Thursday on the sidelines of a policy conference in Washington D.C.

“It was an honor to meet with Vice President Vance and discuss the resurgence of American energy and manufacturing,” said Dan Barcelo. “At T1, we are investing in energy from America, for America and by Americans. We are grateful for the Vice President’s time and attention to these critical matters. We want to thank the Vice President and the Administration for their pro-American growth economic and trade policies that have been foundational for T1’s strategy to build a domestic solar supply chain that is scalable, reliable and low cost.”

As previously announced, T1 Energy is moving forward with anticipated plans to start construction of the 2.1 GW phase of its G2_Austin solar cell fab before the end the year. In October, T1 raised a meaningful portion of the capital required to begin project construction through equity capital raises. This first phase is expected to begin producing solar cells in the fourth quarter of 2026, cost $400 - $425 million with a workforce of about 1,700.

T1 is committed to strengthening American energy dominance, reshoring manufacturing and establishing domestic solar supply chains.

T1 owns and operates one of the world’s most advanced solar module facilities, G1_Dallas, in Wilmer, Texas. It is expected to produce between 2.6 and 3.0 GW of solar modules in 2025. T1 is building an integrated, domestic silicon-based supply chain to manufacture scalable energy needed to meet rising demand for electricity from AI datacenters, industrialization and rising residential usage.





About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

